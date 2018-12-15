Pacific Expeditors Sponsors 15th Annual Emerald Cup for 2018 Cannabis Celebration

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Expeditors today announced they are the presenting sponsor for the 15th Annual Emerald Cup Cannabis Conference, December 15 and 16, 2018, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California.

As one of the largest, most influential cannabis events of the year, The Emerald Cup (the "Cup"), has grown into a highly curated event that provides a unique experience for cannabis enthusiasts from around the world. The Cup will have a variety of presentations from industry experts, artists, and educators, as well as research presentations on cannabis.

Regulated commercial cannabis activity began January 1, 2018, and it has proven to be a year requiring collaboration and flexibility in navigating the ever-changing and evolving regulatory environment.

Pacific Expeditors is headquartered in Santa Rosa, the gateway to the Emerald Triangle, the world's finest cannabis growing region. In 2017, Pacific Expeditors worked with farmers across the region to assist them with the transition into the regulated market.

This year's event will be a celebration of the of farmers and producers from the region. Pacific Expeditors–a leader in cannabis distribution and consulting representing more Humboldt County brands than any other distributor – aims to showcase the value and quality of Northern California artisanal cannabis farmers.

Chris Coulombe, CEO of Pacific Expeditors and Pacific Expeditors Consulting Services, stated "Santa Rosa has been a hub for commercial cannabis activity for decades, and we are excited and honored to play an integral role in the first Emerald Cup of this newly regulated market. While the transition has not been easy for all, we are dedicated to preserving the heritage and culture that has built this industry and ensuring that history remains a part of its future, and that heritage is largely held by the farmers of the world-renowned Emerald Triangle."

The 2018 Emerald Cup will provide a platform for education and advocacy for the growing cannabis market. The community is invited to participate, learn, and network with some of the greatest minds and organizations in cannabis. Attendees will have access to one of the largest arrays of northern California farmers and producers and this event provides a "farmer's market" experience for attendees to taste, smell, purchase and experience the best of the 2018 harvest. Coulombe further articulated "Pacific Expeditors has a been fortunate to become family with some of the most experienced and capable farmers and artisans of Humboldt, Mendocino, and Sonoma County. I am humbled every day by their dedication and talent. I am excited for the greater community to come learn more about the world-class regional farmers and producers right here in our backyard."

The Emerald Cup provides a unique opportunity for attendees to meet the farmers and producers themselves and have a hands-on learning experience with their products. The new legal system restricts many traditional aspects of marketing to consumers and this event will offer transparency into the market, unlike anything consumers can normally experience. This is a key educational opportunity for anyone interested or new to the regulated cannabis market to meet the farmer and familiarize themselves with this new industry.

The annual cannabis celebration, which will be the 15th running of the Cup, will culminate in the award ceremony, where judges select the best and truest expressions of the 2018 harvest in the flower, concentrate, edible, CO2 cartridge, topical, and CBD categories.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Emerald Cup website , as well as ticket retailer Eventbrite . Weekend passes start at $140 and all attendees must be over the age of 21.

About Pacific Expeditors

Pacific Expeditors, or PacEx, is an award-winning, fully licensed, Veteran-owned and operated company founded in 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Since 2017, Pacific Expeditors has grown from an idea to 50 employees and provides world-class wholesale cannabis distribution, logistics, sales, and consulting services in California. Pacific Expeditors is the only cannabis company recognized as Company of the Year by the American Business Awards and continues to position itself as a premier distribution services provider to the cannabis market.

To learn more, visit https://pacificexpeditors.com.

