Pacific Ketamine Institute Launches in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Ketamine Institute (PKI), a pioneer in Ketamine-based treatments for depression , PTSD, and chronic pain, announced the grand opening of a new 1,800-square-foot medical facility in Beverly Hills today.

Ketamine, traditionally used for anesthesia, has recently emerged as a highly effective treatment for depression, PTSD, bipolar mood disorder and chronic pain. Intravenous ketamine treatments administered by PKI provide significant relief without the unpleasant side effects associated with other antidepressant medications. According to a clinical study published in May in the American Journal of Psychiatry , repeated ketamine IV infusions have immediate, cumulative, and sustained antidepressant effects in people with treatment-resistant depression.

Antidepressant medications, including Zoloft, Prozac, Paxil, Lexapro and other SSRI drugs, have long been the go-to treatment for depression, PTSD and bipolar mood disorder. According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information, SSRI drugs have only a 20% improvement rate over placebos in several double blind studies . SSRI drugs also come with a notoriously long list of potential unpleasant side effects; by contrast, Pacific Ketamine Institute has seen an 85% success rate with IV ketamine treatments without side effects.

In March, 2019, Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, received FDA approval for a nasal spray, esketamine, called Spravato, as a new treatment for depression. Pacific Ketamine Institute is an approved healthcare facility and pharmacy for Spravato, and it provides treatments in its Beverly Hills facility.

PKI has been approved to provide both types of ketamine treatment solutions: racemic ketamine IV infusion and esketamine delivered as a nasal spray. As one of the very first "buy and bill" medical partners for Spravato, PKI offers both the medical expertise and authorization to prescribe and administer both types of treatments.

Pacific Ketamine Institute is led by President and Medical Director Dr. Michael Steuer, a board-certified Pain Management and Anesthesiology expert with three decades of practice experience. Dr. Steuer runs a practice network encompassing six clinic locations with 100-plus employees in Memphis, treating more than 3,000 patients per month. Dr. Steuer, widely considered a leader in pain management, has delivered lectures nationwide with professional organizations, published medical papers, and spoken widely about depression and chronic pain.

"I have dedicated my career to helping people with chronic pain and depression get back on their feet and embrace life to the fullest, which brings me tremendous satisfaction every day," said Dr. Steuer. "I am excited to take my experience and success from Memphis to PKI in Beverly Hills, where more patients can benefit from what we believe is the safest, quickest and most effective depression treatment."

PKI offers a tranquil, relaxed and comfortable environment. Located two blocks from the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard, the L.A. area's most prominent business and healthcare hub, it has six treatment rooms that can accommodate up to 40 treatment sessions daily. The facility also provides a luxurious lounge intended to help patients relax and reacclimate post-treatment.

Patients and providers can schedule visits at https://pacificketamine.com/contact-us/ .

About Pacific Ketamine Institute:

Pacific Ketamine Institute (PKI) is a leading clinical provider of Ketamine-based treatments for depression, PTSD, chronic pain, and bipolar mood disorders. Led by renowned pain management expert Dr. Michael Steuer, the clinic is located at 9730 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 109, in Beverly Hills. Their doctors and healthcare staff have five decades of medical experience treating patients with pain and depression. To learn more about PKI and book an appointment, please visit: https://pacificketamine.com/ .

SOURCE Pacific Ketamine Institute

Related Links

https://pacificketamine.com/

