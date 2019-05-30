Pacific Life Partners with Salesforce for Digital Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dig|In -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Pacific Life, a major insurance and retirement solutions company in the United States, has selected Salesforce as one of its strategic technology partners to get a 360-degree customer view and deliver seamless and integrated experiences across its entire U.S. retail businesses.

Established in 1868, Pacific Life is a Fortune 500 insurance and retirement solutions company that manages over $158 billion in assets. The company provides services such as life insurance, annuities and mutual funds through independent financial professionals, who then sell these services directly to consumers. Prior to Salesforce, Pacific Life's employees across regions and departments did not have a single platform to view and manage every customer relationship and interaction. To address this challenge, Pacific Life partnered with Salesforce on a new initiative it calls the NextGen CRM Program, designed to bridge the gap between Pacific Life's sales, service and marketing teams and reimagine how they engage with financial professionals.

"Pacific Life recently celebrated its 150-year anniversary and I firmly believe that the next 10 years will involve more change than those 150 years combined," said Brian Woolfolk, senior vice president, sales and chief marketing officer for Pacific Life's Retirement Solutions Division. "We are coming together to digitally transform and build the future of our organization, and we are thrilled that Salesforce is one of our partners in this journey forward."

Pacific Life is deploying Salesforce as its enterprise-wide, integrated CRM platform to support seamless customer engagement and deliver high-value, differentiated experiences by better collaborating and connecting across teams. With a single view of the customer and data in Salesforce, Pacific Life will be able to intelligently prioritize and tailor digital interactions to each individual customer based on their needs, and more effectively measure impact across the business. In addition, it will be able to connect with customers on their preferred channels, including traditional call centers and digital channels such as email, social chat and text. As a result, each interaction will be smarter and more personalized.

Pacific Life is also modernizing its approach to how it offers its products and services to digitally-minded consumers by tapping into an ecosystem of distribution partners using APIs. By building an application network of reusable APIs, Pacific Life can easily integrate with new partners on digital platforms like Blueprint Income and reach new customers with their innovative products.

"Financial professionals expect the same personalized touchpoints and convenience when working with institutions as they get from their favorite consumer app experiences," said Rohit Mahna, SVP of Financial Services at Salesforce. "For companies like Pacific Life, that means offering a seamless, convenient experience across the entire organization. Pacific Life is well on its way to becoming an even more engaging and personalized organization, and we are excited to help enable this shift."

Pacific Life's digital transformation with Salesforce includes Financial Services Cloud, Einstein Analytics, Einstein Data Discovery, Marketing Cloud, MuleSoft, Quip, the Salesforce Lightning Platform and Success Cloud advisory services.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com .

