Pacific Northwest healthcare insurance innovator, HMA, is first-to-market with new doctor quality comparison technology

HMA is the first Healthcare company on the west coast and the first Third-Party-Administrator in the United States to launch Doctor Quality™, the latest innovation from HMA's longtime partner Healthcare Bluebook™. Doctor Quality™ analyzes five patient outcome-based metrics to rank doctors by specialty and procedure. HMA's Chief Client Officer, Lindsay Harris, commented that "Doctor Quality™ empowers healthcare consumers with the power of big data to make better-informed choices. Many people ask friends for referrals to a good surgeon. That's one approach. Wouldn't you also like to know you've chosen the surgeon with the best patient survival, safety, quality, and the lowest complications and re-hospitalization rates? I know I would. That's why we've chosen to be the first-to-market to offer our self-insured clients this powerful new technology."