Pacific Northwest Law Firm's Founding Partners to Honor Prep Athletes of the Year in Snohomish County

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 18, Matthew Russell & James Hill of Russell & Hill, PLLC will be privileged to present awards to Snohomish County's prep sports athletes of the year at the 10th annual Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet.

This event will honor the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2019 inductees and will recognize the Snohomish County High School Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Collegiate Male and Female Athletes of the Year, and the Herald Man and Woman of the Year in Sports Award.

Russell & Hill, PLLC sponsors the ongoing "Student Athlete of the Month" in conjunction with local Everett radio station KRKO. During the event on Wednesday, Matthew and James will present the male and female winners for the 2018-2019 High School Student Athletes of the Year. This is only one part of the larger event, but one the firm feels makes an impact on their local community.

The team at Russell & Hill, PLLC is honored to be a part of this event and this entire community. We look forward to our continued partnerships in the area and with the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet.

Events begin at 4:30 p.m. with a viewing of memorabilia in the Sports Hall of Fame. There will also be a "no host" bar social hour and a silent auction from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. The dinner and induction program will begin at 6:00 p.m. and conclude at 9:00 p.m.

SOURCE Russell & Hill, PLLC