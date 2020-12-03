Pacific Oak Capital Advisors Consolidates Single-Family Rental Subsidiaries Under New Name

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, a sponsor primarily focused on commercial real estate-focused alternative investment programs, announced today the rebranding of several single-family rental subsidiaries, including the renamed flagship operating entity Pacific Oak Residential, Inc. ("Pacific Oak Residential"). This rebranding further aligns overall operations more closely with the parent company.

These operational developments mirror the growth in Pacific Oak's broader residential investment program through affiliated company Pacific Oak Residential Trust, Inc., which includes the assets of both the former Reven Housing REIT, Inc. and the former Battery Point Trust, Inc.

Pacific Oak Residential and its subsidiaries manage more than 1,750 middle class homes throughout suburban centers in the Midwest and Southeast. Pacific Oak Residential focuses on providing quality, affordable housing to families who prefer to rent their homes, rather than own. These homes typically feature at least three bedrooms and two bathrooms amidst more than 1,000 square feet of living space, providing ample room for growing families.

Tenants and prospective tenants may visit the company's new website at www.PacificOakResidential.com to learn more about single-family rental home living. Residents can also access the tenant portal via the new website.

About Pacfic Oak Capital Advisors

Pacific Oak Capital Advisors is an alternative investment company that sponsors and manages quality real estate-based investment opportunities for clients of financial advisors and registered investment advisors as well as institutional investors. Formed in 2018, the company is advisor to Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT and Keppel-Pacific Oak REIT, and sponsor to numerous private real estate investment programs. In total, Pacific Oak Capital Advisors and its affiliated companies currently manage a diverse portfolio of real estate valued in excess of $3.5 billion. For additional information, please visit www.PacificOakCapitalAdvisors.com.

About Pacific Oak Residential

Pacific Oak Residential, Inc. (formerly known as DayMark) is a single-family rental company focused on providing its tenants with quality and affordable homes in middle market suburban centers. With more than 1,750 middle class homes throughout the Midwest and Southeast, Pacific Oak Residential delivers quality and affordable housing to families who prefer to rent their homes, rather than own. Pacific Oak Residential homes typically feature at least three bedrooms and two bathrooms amidst more than 1,000 square feet of living space, providing ample room for growing families, specifically those that now find themselves working and schooling from home. To find your new home or to learn more about Pacific Oak Residential, please visit www.PacificOakResidential.com

