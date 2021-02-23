Pacific Oaks College & California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce announce educational partnership

PASADENA and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oaks College (PO) and the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC) are pleased to announce an educational partnership to support CHCC's mission of "advocacy, empowerment, and education for California's Hispanic businesses." Through this collaboration, Pacific Oaks continues its mission to provide high-quality, relevant, and culturally responsive education to a broad community of learners, at a time when innovation is needed in a business landscape impacted by COVID-19. The first of its kind for PO and CHCC, the partnership will reach more than 90 local chambers and affiliates and more than 800,000 small businesses across California.

"We are proud to partner with Pacific Oaks College," said Julian Canete, president and CEO of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce. "The CHCC believes in educational pathways to set the foundation for a stronger economy and future workforce where everyone in California can thrive."

CHCC staff, members, affiliates, and their families can utilize a partnership tuition rate of 25% scholarship at PO towards the overall cost of a degree or certificate. As a pioneer in adult education, PO understands that running a business while going back to school requires planning, investment, and sacrifice. COVID-19 brought to light the need for small business owners and employees to learn additional skills. With on campus and online-based programs in business administration and management, CHCC members can continue their education on a flexible schedule while enhancing skills that will help them succeed in a changing environment.

"As a Hispanic-serving institution, Pacific Oaks is committed to fostering education for Hispanic business owners and other business owners of color," said Dr. Jack Paduntin, president of Pacific Oaks College & Children's School. "Our goal is to offer transformative and nimble educational tools, thereby enhancing the foundation of our communities. The voices of Hispanic-owned businesses are integral to the fabric of California."

About California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

Through its network of Hispanic chambers and business associations, the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce represents the interest of more than 800,000 Hispanic business owners in California. CHCC is the premier and largest regional ethnic business organization in the nation that promotes the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs and California's emerging businesses.

About Pacific Oaks College

Through its unique progressive approach to teaching and learning, Pacific Oaks College offers an environment where your perspective and experience play an integral part in your educational journey.

A non-profit, accredited higher education institution, Pacific Oaks offers teacher credentialing preparation as well as bachelor's and master's programs in a variety of fields, including education, early childhood education, human development, psychology, social work, marriage and family therapy, and business and management. PO is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities (HACU).

