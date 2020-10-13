Pacific Oaks College & Children's School welcomes military and veterans affairs leader and educator to board of trustees

PASADENA, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oaks College and Children's School announces the appointment of Vernon H. Taylor as its newest member of the board of trustees. Taylor currently serves as the president of Workforce Training & Education Alliance (WTEA) and is the former associate vice president for military programs at National University. As a lifelong military educator, Taylor has committed nearly 50 years of service in the higher education, training, and governmental sectors.

"We are honored that Vernon Taylor is joining Pacific Oaks' board of trustees. We hold Mr. Taylor in high regard as someone deeply involved in military and veteran education but also as an individual of great character and authenticity," said Dr. Jack Paduntin, president of Pacific Oaks College & Children's School. "Mr. Taylor's ethos aligns with Pacific Oaks' values of respect, social justice, diversity, and inclusion. His perspective as an African American veteran, military educator, and higher education administrator will be essential in amplifying and addressing the needs of our community, particularly individuals with a military background and students of color."

Taylor's extensive experience in military education began when he joined the U.S. Army at age 18 and thereafter worked as a military education counselor. After his service in the Army, Taylor served the military and education community in numerous civilian positions, including director of the U.S. Marine Corps' Lifelong Learning program. He was responsible for the policy, guidance, and funding of academic and transition programs for more than 186,000 Marines and their families worldwide. Subsequently, Taylor retired from civil service and assumed a senior leadership role for military programs in higher education. As president of WTEA, he works to bring together industry, education, military, and community partners to deliver integrated contextualized education and training in order to foster economic development and workforce resiliency.

"I enjoy serving organizations that are devoted to supporting individuals reach their full potential, especially within underserved communities. I have had the pleasure of working with remarkable individuals and organizations to make impactful things happen. I am delighted to join Pacific Oaks' board of trustees to support its principles of social justice, respect for diversity, and value of the uniqueness of each person," said the newly minted trustee.

Taylor is a 2007 recipient of the John Brian Service and Leadership Award, presented by the Council of College and Military Educators to recognize outstanding service to the voluntary education community by a government employee. He also received the Tilton Davis Jr. "Military Educator of the Year" Award in 2010, named after a distinguished Army adult educator who left an indelible mark on the Department of Defense's Voluntary Education Program. Taylor holds diverse degrees, including an associate of arts in law enforcement, a B.A. in business management, and an M.A. in guidance counseling.

About Pacific Oaks College & Children's School

Founded in 1945, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School is composed of two educational entities. Pacific Oaks College is a nonprofit, accredited higher education institution offering bachelor's and master's programs in human development, education, early childhood education, teacher preparation, marital and family therapy, community psychology, social work, advocacy and social justice, business administration, and organizational leadership and management. Pacific Oaks Children's School provides nonprofit early childhood education programs for children ages 6 months through 5 years and has pioneered achievements in the areas of anti-bias education, emergent curriculum, and peaceful conflict resolution.

Pacific Oaks is dedicated to the fundamental Quaker principles of inclusion, social justice, and the valuing of each individual upon which it was founded. The College has a long history of serving nontraditional and adult students and is known for its experiential and culturally responsive approach to education. Pacific Oaks College offers classes at its main campus in Pasadena, its San Jose campus, at instructional sites throughout California, and online. It is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission and is a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities.

Pacific Oaks College & Children's School is an affiliate of TCS Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

