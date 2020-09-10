Pacific Oaks College Awarded $2.5 Million Grant to Support Latinx+ and Underserved Students

PASADENA, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Pacific Oaks College (PO) a five-year, $2.5 million grant. PO was one of 40 universities nationwide and a handful of private colleges to receive the Developing Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Title V competitive grant, which assists colleges in the development of academic services, mentoring, faculty, curriculum, and other resources. PO's project, known as the Latinx+ Student Success Initiative, will support Latinx and underserved student populations at the social justice-centered college.

An HSI is defined as an institution of higher education that has at least 25% Hispanic full-time equivalent undergraduate enrollment. As of fall 2020, more than 55% of PO's undergraduate student body self-identify as Hispanic, making Latinx students the largest demographic at the College.

"I am proud of the $2.5 million HSI grant awarded to Pacific Oaks College. It demonstrates our commitment to supporting and lifting up all our students, especially those from underserved communities. Many of our students aim to serve their communities after graduating. This HSI grant will support our Latinx+ and underserved students in preparing them for success at Pacific Oaks and in their careers afterward," said Dr. Jack Paduntin, president of Pacific Oaks College & Children's School.

Major components of the grant include the development of a student success center, higher education outreach programs informed by the needs of a growing Latinx population, enhanced professional development opportunities and diversity of faculty, and building an endowment fund that will support future program development and support.

"I am excited to develop the student success center's infrastructure and the implementation of programs at Pacific Oaks. Integral to the Title V grant are goals to increase retention and graduation rates of Latinx+ and underrepresented undergraduate students," said Dr. Judy Castro, incoming project director of the Latinx+ Student Success Initiative. "In addition to the undergraduate success center, new and sustainable programs will be essential, such as a media lending library, a Latinx+ Speaker Series, and bilingual academic advisers, tutors, and mentors."

PO's Dean of Students and former HSI Director Victoria Lugo adds, "As a small nonprofit social justice institution, PO now has an opportunity, using our Title V grant, to prepare more Latinx and underserved students to graduate and bring the core values of diversity, inclusion, and social justice to a workforce that desperately needs these qualities in employees. The Title V grant is critical to assist students to close achievement gaps as well as strengthen the overall institution."

The grant begins October 1, 2020, and ends September 30, 2025.

About Pacific Oaks College & Children's School

Founded in 1945, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School is composed of two educational entities. Pacific Oaks College is a nonprofit, accredited higher education institution offering bachelor's and master's programs in human development, education, early childhood education, teacher preparation, marriage and family therapy, community psychology, social work, advocacy and social justice, business administration, and organizational leadership and management. Pacific Oaks Children's School provides nonprofit early childhood education programs for children ages 6 months through 5 years and has pioneered achievements in the areas of anti-bias education, emergent curriculum, and peaceful conflict resolution.

Pacific Oaks is dedicated to the fundamental Quaker principles of inclusion, social justice, and the valuing of each individual upon which it was founded. The College has a long history of serving nontraditional and adult students and is known for its experiential and culture-centered approach to education. It offers classes at its main campus in Pasadena, its San Jose Campus, at instructional sites throughout California, and online. Pacific Oaks College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission and is a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities.

Pacific Oaks College & Children's School is an affiliate of TCS Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

SOURCE Pacific Oaks College & Children’s School