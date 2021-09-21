Pacific Oaks College is selected to participate in national teacher preparation cohort for minority serving institutions

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oaks College (POC) is pleased to announce its selection to Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity (BranchED)'s third National Teacher Preparation Transformation Center cohort, to foster high-quality educators within minority serving institutions (MSIs) across the United States.

"The Transformation Center will allow us to examine how the complexities of culture, diversity, and academic achievement impact identity formation and long-term success," said Dr. Jerell Hill, dean of Pacific Oaks' School of Education. "The opportunity to implement humanizing pedagogy, develop partnerships, and understand others in terms of their beliefs, values, attitudes, and actions will have a lasting impact on our college."

Through BranchED's one-of-a-kind Quality Preparation Framework, Pacific Oaks College joins three other MSIs from across the nation to better prepare highly effective and diverse future educators by strengthening educator preparation programs (EPPs). This research-based framework sets a higher standard for teacher preparation by including approaches to ensure teachers can address students' racial, cultural, linguistic, and economic backgrounds effectively.

"BranchED is dedicated to addressing critical issues of educational equity, and that begins at the institutional level," said BranchED Founder, President, and CEO Dr. Cassandra Herring. "We know that minority serving institutions train more diverse educators at a disproportionate rate, so we are glad to have Pacific Oaks College joining our third Transformation Center cohort to build equity-empowered, high-quality programs. Through this partnership, we can equip more future educators with the tools needed to enter, persist, and graduate as teachers who can implement a high-quality education for all students."

Through the cohort, Pacific Oaks College and school district partner, Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD), will have access to enhanced resources and professional development, networking opportunities, and will share data and learn from the other institutions in the cohort to move forward with sustainability and innovation.

BranchED's National Teacher Preparation Transformation Center is rooted in the organization's work to redefine what constitutes quality educator preparation. BranchED and its MSI partners are committed to a shared vision that quality and diversity are inextricable. BranchED's larger goals include both diversifying the teaching profession and intentionally addressing critical issues of educational equity for all students.

"Promoting diversity is essential to move beyond 'tolerance' toward true inclusion and acceptance. Such promotion needs to be done intentionally and sensitively," said Dr. Jack Paduntin, president of Pacific Oaks College. "Understanding diversity has multiple benefits for personal development. Funding from the Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity will allow us to enrich our curricula and prepare educators who will be ready to teach and further promote diversity and inclusion for the next generation."

About BranchED

Based in Austin, Texas, Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity is the first and only non-profit organization in the nation dedicated to strengthening and growing educator preparation at Minority Serving Institutions, with broader goals of both diversifying the teaching profession and intentionally addressing critical issues of educational equity for all students. BranchED is expanding its reach into K-12 by supporting principal coaching and development. For more information, visit www.educatordiversity.org .

About Pacific Oaks College & Children's School

Through its unique progressive approach to teaching and learning, Pacific Oaks College offers an environment where perspectives and experiences play an integral part in students' educational journey.

A not-for-profit, accredited higher education institution, Pacific Oaks College offers teacher credentialing preparation as well as bachelor's and master's programs in a variety of fields, including education, early childhood education, human development, psychology, social work, marriage and family therapy, and business and management. POC is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities (HACU). POC is an affiliate of TCS Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

