Pacific Oaks College launches online programs in social work

PASADENA, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oaks College will launch two new programs in fall 2020—its online Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) and online Master of Social Work (MSW). The Social Work programs will draw upon Pacific Oaks' unique history as a 75-year-old institution founded on social justice with access to urban, rural, and international practice opportunities. Graduates will be prepared to serve as culturally intelligent agents of change by fostering the growth of social work practice and scientific inquiry with an overarching purpose of enhancing the quality of life in diverse communities. Both degree programs educate and train social work professionals to promote social equity and integrate the holistic competencies and standards as established by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE).

"The social work profession is a multidisciplinary approach to public service and individual well-being that is uniquely and explicitly grounded in social justice values. Pacific Oaks' commitment to developing the next generation of change agents rightly extends that effort to cultivating our world's future social work leaders," said Angela M. Vazquez, MSW, Board of Trustees member for Pacific Oaks College & Children's School.

The 120-credit Bachelor of Social Work program utilizes relevant field education and prepares entry-level social work generalists to advocate for change in traditionally underserved communities, particularly in the field of human services. As a strengths-based program, it aims to enhance protective factors and prevent the development of problems in communities, groups, and families. Potential career outcomes include community outreach worker, behavioral management aide, juvenile court liaison, and rehabilitation case worker.

The Master of Social Work is a 60-credit Advanced Generalist program that provides broad training and instruction in clinical and macro social work, allowing students who haven't settled on a specific area of practice to develop an understanding of both of these fields within the profession. The Advanced Generalist program provides students the advanced knowledge and prepares them with the skills necessary to manage programs, address community inequities, and work to change systems within communities. The MSW has a comprehensive curriculum that is grounded in Pacific Oaks' social justice and equity frameworks. The Master's program incorporates extensive opportunities for real-world training through required field placement and internship hours over the course of four semesters. Students will complete a minimum of 350 hours of supervised field education in the foundation year and 550 hours in their specialist year.

"Our country's and the world's need for social workers is greater than ever before. Pacific Oaks believes in the civic duty and responsibility of affecting positive outcomes in our most vulnerable populations. It is our intention that graduates of PO promote well-being and empowerment, that they invigorate communities and serve on the front lines of supporting community and family-centric models of service and learning," said Dr. Jack Paduntin, president of Pacific Oaks College & Children's School.

For more information about Pacific Oaks' Social Work programs, contact [email protected].

About Pacific Oaks College & Children's School

Founded in 1945, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School is composed of two educational entities. Pacific Oaks College is a nonprofit, accredited higher education institution offering bachelor's and master's programs in human development, education, early childhood education, teacher preparation, marital and family therapy, community psychology, social work, advocacy and social justice, business administration, and organizational leadership and management. Pacific Oaks Children's School provides nonprofit early childhood education programs for children ages 6 months through 5 years and has pioneered achievements in the areas of anti-bias education, emergent curriculum, and peaceful conflict resolution.

Pacific Oaks is dedicated to the fundamental Quaker principles of inclusion, social justice, and the valuing of each individual upon which it was founded. The College has a long history of serving nontraditional and adult students and is known for its experiential and culture-centered approach to education. Pacific Oaks College offers classes at its main campus in Pasadena, its San Jose Campus, at instructional sites throughout California, and online. It is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities (HACU).

Pacific Oaks College & Children's School is an affiliate of TCS Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

SOURCE Pacific Oaks College & Children’s School