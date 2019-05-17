Pacific Park at National Icon Santa Monica Pier and PepsiCo Announce Partnership Just in Time for Summertime Fun

PURCHASE, N.Y. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier has selected PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) as its exclusive beverage provider forming a new multiyear partnership at the iconic venue's restaurants and shops, and throughout the amusement park's vending offerings.

More than nine million annual visitors at Santa Monica Pier, one of the most famous and photographed sites in Southern California, can now enjoy PepsiCo's broad beverage portfolio including fountain and single serve selections of fan favorites like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Lipton, bubly, LIFEWTR and Aquafina.

"At Santa Monica Pier, we offer something for all crowds. Whether they come to fish, enjoy thrill rides, be entertained, or simply go for a walk over the waves," said Paul Garnica, Director of Food and Beverage, Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. "It's great to offer exciting beverage choices for everyone as well through PepsiCo's broad portfolio of consumer-loved brands."

In addition, engaging consumer-driven brand activations are already in the works just in time for summer. Brand Pepsi, bubly and LIFEWTR are just a few of the brands park goers can expect to see come to life to add to the fun.

"We're delighted to partner with Pacific Park at one of Los Angeles' beloved hot spots, Santa Monica Pier. Bringing together their iconic venue with our iconic brands will open up so many opportunities to elevate the consumer experience" said Kris Licht, President of PepsiCo Beverages North America West Division. "We look forward to creating co-branding opportunities in the spirit of our shared mission of making people smile."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, LA's only admission free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, an oceanfront food plaza and beachside shopping. In addition to the Pacific Wheel solar-powered Ferris wheel, Pacific Park's signature rides include The West Coaster, a steel roller coaster that races 55 feet above the Santa Monica Bay; and Inkie's Air Lift Balloon Ride, the high-flying, family-sharing kids' ride. For additional information and hours of operation, call 310-260-8744, visit www.pacpark.com, follow on Instagram and Twitter: @pacpark and Like at Facebook: facebook.com/pacificpark.

Media Inquiries

Gina Judge

gina.judge1@pepsico.com

+1 (312) 821-2621

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

https://www.pepsico.com

