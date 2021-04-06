Pacific Program Management Hires Recognized National Leader as New VP of Workspace Consulting

SEATTLE, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced new leadership for its expanding national workspace consulting practice. Siobhan Harold Fink, a recognized expert in commercial real estate strategy, joins the senior leadership team to lead the company's Workspace Consulting service line. In this position, she will spearhead a national rollout and lead the growth of PPM's Workspace Consulting services.

Siobhan Harold Fink, VP Workspace Consulting at PPM

PPM's Workspace Consulting practice launched in 2020 to address the business objectives and strategic goals of companies reimagining their workplace. With Siobhan at the helm of this growing service, PPM can accelerate its ability to deliver a holistic approach to commercial real estate program management by integrating strategy across all of its service areas, including Capital Project Management, and Transition and Relocation Management.

"I am really excited to have Siobhan join our team and lead an important part of our future," said PPM's CEO, Clark Lindsay. "We need to consistently be able to see the big picture for our clients to help them define a strong workspace strategy, while also executing on that strategy with our Capital Project Management, and Transition and Relocation Management services. Investing in a proven workspace consulting leader like Siobhan adds to our ability to help clients reimagine their real estate to deliver more efficient business and improve their employee experience."

According to Global Workplace Analytics, 25% to 30% of the workforce is expected to continue to work remotely in 2021. Additionally, per their COVID edition survey, 80% of respondents expect to work remotely at least three times a week post-COVID with easing restrictions. Further insights from PwC's 2021 US Remote Work Survey show that executives continue to have concerns about what might be missed by giving up the office. As business leaders reimagine a hybrid workplace model there is growing interest in making visits to the office an experience that enhances relationships and company culture in ways that improve employee productivity and interaction needs with social distancing requirements.

"It is clear that we are at a crossroads of a dynamic shift in workplace strategy," said Siobhan. "I am eager to roll up my sleeves to build and grow a workspace consulting practice to compliment PPM's vision and I'm particularly excited to join a team that embraces a culture of innovation, diversity, and community engagement."

Based out of PPM's New York City office, Siobhan has more than 20 years of global real estate strategy expertise. Her experience in the Big-Four consulting firms, at both Deloitte and Ernst & Young, includes leading real estate strategy for Fortune 500 and 1000 companies.

PPM has experienced rapid growth over the past year, in large part due to companies seeking new strategies for reimagining their workspaces as they plan their return to office. Since the start of 2020, PPM has increased employment by 30% and expanded to two new geographic markets – New York City and Washington, D.C. Today, the Seattle-based program management firm has a presence in 18 markets across the U.S. and Canada and expects to continue its expansion through 2021.

About Pacific Program Management

PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with locations across the nation. Serving mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, PPM offers three integrated service lines: Workspace Consulting, Capital Project Management, and Transition and Relocation Management. Since 2009, PPM has helped its clients reimagine the potential of people and space with a personalized, people-centric approach that recognizes space without people has no value.

