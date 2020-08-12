Pacific Rim Capital, Inc. CEO David Mirsky To Retire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Rim Capital is announcing that its long time CEO and Co-Founder, David Mirsky, will be retiring at the end of this year. Marc Mills, President and Co-Founder, will step into the role of CEO. Mr. Mirsky will retain his seat on the Board of Directors.

Mr. Mirsky said, "PRC is in excellent financial shape, full of talent and perfectly positioned to address the needs of our marketplace at this time. We have built a deep bench of talent over the years and they are doing a fantastic job under difficult circumstances. Pacific Rim Capital is in great hands and I am looking forward to watching the company grow under Mr. Mills' administration."

Pacific Rim Capital, Inc. was founded by Mr. Mills and Mr. Mirsky in 1990 and has had an unbroken record of profitability since that time.

Contact:

Kellie Bowman

[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Rim Capital, Inc.

