Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. Becomes a ShopSite National Hosting Partner

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopSite is one of the best shopping site development engines available for businesses. Using ShopSite, a company can create an affordable, flexible, secure and powerful online shopping website. Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. is proud to be recognized and certified as a ShopSite National Hosting Partner.

What this means is that Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. can install and configure a website to make it ready for ShopSite development and hosting. Customers can choose any ShopSite Developer to create their online shop, but Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. is one of only 5 Nationally Recognized Hosting Partners.

Is this a new service to Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.?

Yes, it is new and very exciting, but it is not new to the organization. Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. acquired the web hosting company YourHost back in 2018. YourHost had been working with ShopSite for a number of years and were already recognized as a hosting partner. This acquisition provides Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. the experience and support staff necessary to take care of their customer's ShopSite needs.

In addition to ShopSite hosting, Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. provides ShopSite web development services as well. For businesses planning to create and start selling products online, ShopSite and Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. are able to assist them. For more information, please contact Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. at 1-800-232-3989 or by email at [email protected].

