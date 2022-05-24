Pacific Software Publishing Inc. Releases a Mobile App for DENREI, a New Social Media Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing Inc. (PSPINC) launches DENREI, a new social platform for iOS. With DENREI, users can connect with like-minded users and create unique and exclusive online communities. Members can expand their personal and professional online networks by exclusively broadcasting to their community or directly connecting to their followers.

"DENREI is the securest and most private way to broadcast messages," said Ken Uchikura, CEO at PSPINC. With the power of email, DENREI ensures security and privacy that other platforms may not offer.

With DENREI, users can:

Send broadcasts to their followers.

Receive exclusive content from members they follow.

Find members that share their interests under the Community tab.

Review, reply, star, and delete messages within their inbox.

Attach photos and documents to provide additional forms of media in their broadcasts to their followers.

Review and analyze new followers.

Disable replies if desired to use DENREI as a news distributing platform.

Unlike traditional email, DENREI guarantees that all members will receive their messages rather than having them end up in their spam folder. As an exclusive platform, members can only send and receive messages from other DENREI members, ensuring their privacy.

The app is currently available for free for iOS users in the app store.

For more information, please contact Pacific Software Publishing at 1-800-232-3989 or by email at [email protected].

Source: https://www.denrei.com/

About Pacific Software Publishing Inc.

Pacific Software Publishing Inc. has over 30 years of experience providing domain, web, and email hosting to more than 40,000 companies of all sizes around the world. They design and develop their own software and are committed to helping businesses of all sizes grow and thrive online.

Contact

Ken Uchikura | Founder / CEO

Pacific Software Publishing Inc.

425-957-0808

[email protected]

https://www.pspinc.com

SOURCE Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.