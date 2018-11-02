Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Ranked #1 Real Estate Brokerage in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ) provides a rigorously researched database for San Diego's most distinguished businesses. Pacific Sotheby's International Realty was ranked the top Residential Real Estate Broker in San Diego and San Diego County based on 2018 total sales volume to date, according to Trendgraphix Inc.

Additionally, the San Diego Business Journal ranked Pacific Sotheby's International Realty as Top Residential Real Estate Brokerage in 2016 and has now updated their 2018 "Book of Lists" to include Pacific Sotheby's International Realty as the Top Residential Real Estate Brokerage.

Under the leadership of Brian Arrington, Steve Games, and Nyda Jones-Church, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty has rapidly grown into the most dominant real estate firm in San Diego, with a sales of over $4 billion in 2017 in San Diego County. "Our market remains healthy and we are positive for the future," says Arrington, Chairman and Founding Partner. "In addition to maintaining top market share across San Diego, our sales volume continues to grow year-over-year, and we have experienced a significant gain in market share in the Orange County and Coachella Valley markets. I am so proud of all that we have accomplished together and look forward to what is yet to come."

Earlier this year Pacific Sotheby's International Realty acquired Hom Sotheby's International Realty, expanding the company's reach north into Orange County and east to the Coachella Valley markets. The integration of these Southern California markets has provided the company with the opportunity to strengthen the Sotheby's International Realty Brand across Southern California. Pacific Sotheby's International Realty now supports over 900 elite real estate professionals in 32 offices, making the firm one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty franchises in the brands' global network.

According to Games, CEO and Managing Partner, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's strategic growth has strengthened the company. "Large companies are a requirement in order to protect agents and we are able to provide the umbrella under which our agents work and prosper. The larger the umbrella the more likely they are to increase the size of their sphere of influence and have the opportunity to gain sales. At the same time, we are very different than other large real estate companies that are often faceless and leave people asking the question who is actually responsible? That's not a question our agents ask. We provide worldwide exposure and a huge marketing umbrella along with a face in everyday operations in San Diego, Orange County, and the Desert. Every one of our agents has my direct number, they have Brian Arrington's number and they have Nyda Jones-Church's number. If our agents need us we can be there within the hour. It is rare to have a large company where the owner is actually going out and helping the agent make the deal."

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently supports approximately 960 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. As part of this established network, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty has access to exclusive media partnerships and marketing opportunities both locally and across the globe. This access allows the company to expose their listings to targeted clientele no matter where they reside and no matter what language they speak. "Our brand's strong heritage provides our client's with the confidence that they are working with a company they can trust. We are here now, we have been here for many years and there is no doubt we will be here in the future," says Jones-Church, President and COO. "As strong as our brand heritage is, we are also innovating and ever-evolving forward. Our agents are our clients, they are our assets and we strive to provide them with unparalleled service, effective programs, training, and educational opportunities, and superior technology platforms to differentiate them from others. These services are supported by a world-class leadership team and staff that are all dedicated to agent success."

About Pacific Sotheby's Realty Pacific Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 2010 by Brian Arrington, who joined forces with industry veterans Steve Games and Nyda Jones-Church in 2012. Together they have grown the company into the most dominant real estate firm in San Diego. In 2018, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty expanded their reach by acquiring Hom Sotheby's International Realty, bringing new leadership and opportunity into the Orange County and the Coachella Valley markets. Pacific Sotheby's International Realty supports over 900 elite real estate professionals in 32 offices throughout Southern California, making the firm one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty franchises in the brands' global network. The firm's listings are marketed on pacificsothebysrealty.com and the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and expanded exposure generated from this source, both its brokers and clients benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction houses and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs.

Media Contact:

Colby Arrington

Phone: 619.871.1321

Email: carrington@pacificsir.com

Related Images

pacific-sothebys-international.jpg

Pacific Sotheby's International Realty 2018 San Diego Market Share

san-diego-business-journal.jpg

San Diego Business Journal Residential Real Estate Rankings

steve-games-nyda-jones-church.jpg

Steve Games, Nyda Jones-Church, Brian Arrington, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

SOURCE Pacific Sotheby's International Realty