Pacific Surfliner Offers New Connecting Bus Service Between Los Angeles and Las Vegas

ORANGE, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Amtrak Thruway bus route is now offering daily service between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, with intermediate stops in San Bernardino, Victorville, and Barstow. While bus-only trips for this service can be purchased without a train segment, these buses also offer guaranteed connections to Pacific Surfliner Trains 579, 580, 763 768, 777, and 796.

Depart Los Angeles 9:50 am 5:00 pm Los Angeles, CA 10:58 am 6:08 pm San Bernardino, CA 11:45 am 6:55 pm Victorville, CA 12:23 pm 7:33 pm Barstow, CA (Arrival) 12:45 pm 7:55 pm Barstow, CA (Departure) 3:04 pm 10:14 pm Las Vegas, NV (South Strip Transfer Center) 3:20 pm 10:30 pm Las Vegas, NV (Downtown Bus Stop) Depart Las Vegas 8:30 am 3:40 pm Las Vegas, NV (South Strip Transfer Center) 8:50 am 4:00 pm Las Vegas, NV (South Strip Transfer Center) 11:15 am 6:25 pm Barstow, CA (Arrival) 11:35 am 6:45 pm Barstow, CA (Departure) 12:15 pm 7:25 pm Victorville, CA 1:02 pm 8:12 pm San Bernardino, CA 2:30 pm 9:40 pm Los Angeles, CA

Amtrak Thruway buses offer comfortable onboard amenities including reclining seats, foot rests, restrooms, individual lighting, and free Wi-Fi. Upon arriving at the South Strip Transfer Terminal in Las Vegas, passengers can connect to double decker buses known as The Deuce to travel along the Strip and to the Downtown Las Vegas corridor. Learn more at pacificsurfliner.com/thruway.

Amtrak has been upgrading technology, fleet, stations and processes to make travel as seamless and safe as possible. To simplify and safeguard the travel experience, several cleaning, contact-free and convenience measures have been implemented into every part of the customer journey, including:

Per federal law and Amtrak policy, all customers and employees must wear a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose, fits snugly against the side of the face, and secures under the chin at all times while onboard and in stations. For more information, visit: amtrak.com/coronavirus.

Customers should not travel when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or when they meet public health criteria for quarantine.

Passengers are encouraged to be aware of local regulations and public health directives prior to traveling to any destination.

To book tickets or view schedules, customers can visit Amtrak.com, use our free mobile app, speak with station personnel or call/text Amtrak at 800-USA-RAIL (800-872-7245).

About Amtrak®

For 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and transformed transportation by modernizing train travel and building for the future. Amtrak will continue to play an important role in the national transportation network for the next 50 years and beyond by operating a safe, environmentally efficient and fiscally responsible business by providing travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 27 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

