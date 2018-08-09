Pacific Union International Establishes Fund to Honor Victims of Southern California Plane Crash

"Today the community, family and friends of Pacific Union step forward together to embrace the future of those left behind as a result of this recent tragedy," McLaughlin says. "We all share in the grief of the loss of life. Now we share together in nurturing those left behind."

Pacific Union International will donate $100,000 to the Pacific Union Community Giving Fund (EIN: 47-2804742), a 501(c)(3) public charity (the "Fund.") to honor the lives of Nasim, Floria and Navid, and Scott and Lara.

Donors who choose to make gifts in honor of lost colleagues and families will be able to do so through links to the Fund, which will use the donations as follows:

The Nasim Ghanadan Memorial Fund



Established in memory of Nasim Ghanadan. The Ghanadan family will name the beneficiaries of these donations in the near future.

To give, click here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=BXCZTWZQHSBR2

The Floria & Navid Hakimi Memorial Fund



Established in memory of Floria Hakimi and her son, Navid. The Hakimi family will name the beneficiaries of these donations in the near future.

To give, click here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=NPJF56F4UWANY

The Children of Scott and Lara Shepherd



Established in memory of Scott and Lara Shepherd. We are raising money to provide support for the general living expenses and educational needs of the Shepherd's two young children.

To give, click here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=AWG3VMYHVRDU4

Please note that contributions to the Shepherd children are not tax deductible as charitable contributions.

The Moyer Foundation



Selected by Pacific Union International to provide grief counseling to children and adults who have suffered the loss of a child or a parent.

Donations are accepted online using a credit or debit card at https://moyerfoundation.org/donate/.

"The effects of this loss to our community, families, and friends will not go away overnight," McLaughlin says. "This difficult journey is just beginning for those left behind whose lives have been changed in profound ways. On behalf of Pacific Union International, thank you for joining us in honoring those we hold in our hearts today."

