Pacific Union International Launches Private View™ With $400 Million in California Homes Coming to Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to maximize eyes on a listing as widely and as early as possible, Pacific Union International, the fifth largest real estate brokerage in the U.S. by sales volume, is harnessing the power of its leadership position in California to launch Private View™.

Private View is a public portal that showcases listings from the day that they are put into contract as they are being prepared for off-market or on-MLS sale. Buyers and the public can access the portal by clicking on https://www.pacificunion.com/privateviewmarketplace. This allows buyers to engage earlier in the sales process with sellers and their representatives.

Nick Segal, president of Pacific Union International Southern California, developed the brokerage's proprietary new portal, Private View, giving home buyers a head start on finding homes for sale before they are widely marketed. Pacific Union has ten percent of the California real estate market, making Private View a huge game changer for those who seek to buy or sell a home in the state.

In inventory-strapped San Francisco Bay Area markets, Private View brings listings to buyers earlier than ever, allowing them to contact real estate professionals about a home before it's listed on the MLS or is sold off market. With 20 percent of sales in San Francisco and 30 percent of sales in Los Angeles executed off market, this portal a game-changer for buyers. Today, Pacific Union is showcasing nearly $400 million in inventory on Private View.

The portal includes a thumbnail photo, the listing price, and the city where a listing is located. No addresses or names are listed, hence the name Private View. Buyers looking to see what homes are coming to market can go on the portal, view listings in cities that they are interested in, and request to be connected to the real estate professional who holds the listing for more information.

"The idea of Private View evolved from our approach and the success we are having with pre-marketing our listings coming soon to the market," Pacific Union International President, Southern California Nick Segal says. "As a company we're dedicated to creating a go-to market strategy that is unparalleled in the industry. The creation of our own marketplace that's not only accessible to the brokerage community but to the public too delivers on this strategy."

The list of attributes for Private View is long and impressive:

These are more than listings; Pacific Union is creating a marketplace that brings together buyers and sellers of real estate before the homes are widely marketed to the public.

is creating a marketplace that brings together buyers and sellers of real estate before the homes are widely marketed to the public. It is the first online marketplace designed for both buyers and sellers to privately view exclusively signed listings before they are widely marketed to the public.

These are exclusively signed listings that are coming to market , not secret pocket listings or off-market listings.

It features Pacific Union listings in Northern and Southern California , where the brokerage has 10 percent market share of all listings.

listings in Northern and , where the brokerage has 10 percent market share of all listings. Sellers can test a home's price before going into MLS and without accruing additional days on market.

Open to anyone to view— not only Pacific Union clients.

"The benefits of Private View to buyers are obvious, as they can be first to see inventory prior to being on the open market," Pacific Union Bay Area real estate professional Payton Stiewe says. "As for sellers, it's even more brilliant, as it allows me and my colleagues in the Bay Area to reach targeted buyers with our properties for sale in a meaningful way, well in advance of being on the MLS or appearing on Zillow and without the 'days on the market' accruing. Further, many buyers will pay a premium to purchase a home in a less competitive market than when while a home is listed widely."

About Pacific Union International

Founded in San Francisco in 1975, Pacific Union International, Inc. is the West Coast's premier luxury real estate brand, with 2017 sales volume of $14.1 billion. In 2018, real estate industry leaders RISMedia and REAL Trends ranked Pacific Union as the fifth-largest brokerage in the U.S. The prestigious London-based International Property Awards awarded Pacific Union "Global Real Estate Brokerage of the Year 2017-2018."

Through its 2015 acquisition of The Mark Company, the nation's leading sales and marketing firm for new urban luxury developments, Pacific Union expanded its brand to development projects from San Diego to Seattle.

In 2016, Pacific Union merged with Los Angeles-based brokerage John Aaroe Group, followed in 2017 with mergers with Partners Trust and Gibson International also based in Los Angeles, and Empire Realty Associates, extending the Pacific Union brand to become the preeminent leader and ultimate California real estate company. The strategic alliance of these five powerhouses supports 1,700 elite real estate professionals in more than 50 offices throughout the West Coast. Northern California markets include San Francisco, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, Napa, and Sonoma counties; Silicon Valley; and the Lake Tahoe region. Greater Los Angeles markets include Beverly Hills, Malibu, Downtown, Northeast L.A., the Westside, as well as the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

To extend Pacific Union's international reach, the brokerage established an award-winning, Beijing-based China Concierge program in 2013 that fully supports its Chinese investors on the mainland. Additionally, Pacific Union offers a full range of personal and commercial real estate services, including buying, selling and relocation, in addition to operating joint-venture businesses that provide rental and commercial property management and insurance services. Locally owned, Pacific Union executes with a vision for the future, an entrepreneurial mindset and an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service and expertise. For more information, visit: www.pacificunion.com

SOURCE Pacific Union International

Related Links

http://www.pacificunion.com

