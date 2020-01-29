Pacific Valley Bank Welcomes Local Leader Harry Wardwell to its Board of Directors

Having served as Executive Vice President at Rabobank for many years, Wardwell was responsible for market share growth, customer experience, budgets, and overall strategy for growing the franchise. Before working for Rabobank, he held key leadership positions at other local banks, including Community Bank of Central California, Cypress Bank, and Bank of Salinas.

"After a 33-year career in community banking on the Central Coast, I am thrilled to serve on the Board of Directors of Pacific Valley Bank," stated Wardwell. "Joining a locally-owned and managed bank led by a team who truly understands community banking is a fitting next step for me as I continue my career in serving Monterey County."

"Harry has a long track record of affecting positive change in our community," added Joe Robello, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "He has never limited himself to the finance industry when it comes to giving back to Monterey County."

Having served as Executive Director of the California International Airshow for over two decades, Wardwell transformed the organization into one of the most well-organized air shows in North America, while raising $8.5 million for local charities.

He has volunteered his time over the years to numerous organizations on the Central Coast, including the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare District, California Rodeo Association, CSU Monterey Bay Foundation, and Monterey County Economic Committee.

About Pacific Valley Bank:

Pacific Valley Bank is a California state-chartered bank that commenced operations in September 2004. The bank offers a broad range of financial products and services, including credit and deposit services to small and medium-sized businesses, agriculture-related businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals.

The bank serves customers primarily in Monterey County. For additional information, contact Pacific Valley Bank at 831-771-4330 or visit their website at www.pacificvalleybank.com. Pacific Valley Bank has several locations for their customers' convenience: 422 Main Street, Salinas CA 93901; 498 Alvarado Street, Monterey, CA 93940; and 302 Broadway Street, King City, CA 93930.

Contact: Anker Fanoe

Pacific Valley Bank

Phone 831-771-4330

Fax 831-422-5392

SOURCE Pacific Valley Bank

Related Links

www.pacificvalleybank.com

