Pacific Village Releases New Homes For Sale Saturday, August 3

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the first phase of new San Diego homes for sale at three Pacific Village neighborhoods on Saturday, August 3. Homebuyers have the opportunity to purchase in-person during the sales release at the Penasquitos Village Shopping Center parking lot beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. check-in.

"We are excited to launch the first homes from all three new communities this weekend, prior to the Model Grand Opening later this year," said Laurie Massas, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar San Diego. "Homebuyers who get prequalified by August 1 will have the first opportunity to purchase so we encourage interested home shoppers to do so online as quickly as possible."

Pacific Village's three new neighborhoods include homes to meet the needs of a wide range of home buyers, with prices starting in the low $600,000s.

The Promenade offers four distinctive floorplans of attached upscale townhomes. The homes range in size from approximately 1,611 to 2,214 square feet of living space with two to four bedrooms and two and one-half to three and one-half bathrooms. Prices start from the low $600 ,000s and 12 will be available for sale in the first phase release.

The Pavilion Showcases three distinctive floorplans of attached townhomes with sizes ranging from approximately 1,454 to 2,005 square feet. Offering two to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms, pricing starts from the mid $600,000s. Nine homes will be released for sale at the event.

The Commons is the only collection of single-family homes. With three floorplans, sizes range from approximately 1,935 to 2,270 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in each plan. Pricing starts from the high $700,000s and eight will be released for sale.

Every new Lennar home at Pacific Village comes complete with high-end features and upgrades at no additional cost thanks to the homebuilder's signature Everything's Included® program. Items such as stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, integrated home automation, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs and more come included as standard.

Residents will benefit from future community amenities, available exclusively to homeowners, such as a large park, swimming pool, picnic areas and a barbecue area.

The event will take place at the Welcome Home Center, located at 14391 Penasquitos Drive, Suite B in San Diego. For more information visit www.lennar.com/sd or call (858) 284-4325.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

