Pacific Western Bank appoints Steven Schwimmer to a newly created role as Chief Innovation Officer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank announced today that they have hired Steven Schwimmer to a newly created position as their new EVP, Chief Innovation Officer. Steve will be responsible for the Bank's systems and applications environment, as well as various Bank Operations Groups. He comes to the Bank with over 27 years of experience in the technology and process area of banking and financial services. Most recently, Steve served as Head of Technology and Operations for the Consumer Bank and Treasury Payment Solutions for CIT. Prior to that, he was affiliated with OneWest Bank and responsible for commercial bank technology, enterprise applications, and technology operations.



"Steve is a great addition to help lead our systems, applications, and various operations groups as we drive the Bank's increased focus on technology solutions and enhanced processes," said Mark Yung, EVP, Chief Operations Officer. "His depth of experience and proven ability to deliver forward thinking solutions will be extremely valuable to our team," Yung concluded.



Steve began his career with Accenture before transitioning into the technology process and improvement space with IndyMac Bank. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Real Estate from California State University, Northridge.



Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $32 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado. The Bank has 70 full-service branches located in California, with one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. For more information about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com .



