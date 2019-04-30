Pacific Western Bank completes name integration

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today Pacific Western Bank, the principal operating subsidiary of Pacwest Bancorp, will operate under one brand name. Previously, the Bank supported the operation of its national lending and venture banking groups under the separate marketing names of CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank. Both those names have now been retired with the entire enterprise now marketed as Pacific Western Bank, the primary brand that has been in use for nearly two decades.

By assuming a sole identity, the Bank furthers its position as a leader in the mid-sized banking sector. Pacific Western Bank continues to expand its geographic footprint, and recently opened a new corporate office in Denver, Colorado and will be opening a full service branch there in the fourth quarter of 2019.



As an organization that has grown organically and through acquisition over the years, this move to one integrated brand will position the Bank well as it expands its nationwide business and reputation for excellence in providing business banking, lending, depository and treasury management services. Pacific Western Bank prides itself on unlocking value and maximizing potential for clients through a diverse array of products and services.



Pacific Western Bank is a Los Angeles-based commercial bank with over $26 billion in assets. The Bank has 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California and one branch in Durham, North Carolina. We provide lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices. We offer additional products and services through our National Lending and Venture Banking groups. National Lending provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Venture Banking offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp, visit www.pacwestbancorp.com , or to learn more about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com .



