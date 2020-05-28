Pacific Workers', The Lawyers for Injured Workers Expands Amid COVID with Stockton & Sacramento Offices

Pacific Workers' core clients are Essential Workers —Firefighters, Peace Officers, Health Care Workers, and other frontline workers. Governor Newsom's order creating a presumption for workers' compensation coverage for Essential Workers has driven demand for more representation for the clients we serve.

Pacific Workers' already represents clients throughout Northern California, covering every Workers' Compensation Appeals Board and all Civil Courts.

"We were seeing more and more calls from essential injured workers throughout both of these areas," said Bilal Kassem, Managing Attorney of Pacific Workers'. "We simply want to better serve our clients and their families with a physical presence in these areas."

The new Stockton and Sacramento offices are likely temporary spaces until Pacific Workers' finds more permanent space.

Pacific Workers' has always valued the communities it serves, supporting various community organizations that help the most vulnerable. Pacific Workers', through the self-funded Pacific Workers' Foundation, donates and assists with manpower for various organizations such as the Oakland 55 Firefighters Union and the non-profit organization Best Buddies.

Currently, Pacific Workers' has decided to donate 5000 masks to community organizations, to get free reusable masks to the most vulnerable.

As the company expands its presence in Northern California, it will continue to reach out to more organizations that help the most vulnerable of our society and continue to contribute.

About the Company:

Pacific Workers', The Lawyers for Injured Workers is Northern California's Premier Workers' Compensation and Personal Injury Law Firm. They represent First Responders, Health Care Workers, Construction Workers, Delivery Workers, Warehouse Workers and the other hard-working people that keep our community moving in their Fight for Justice against the Insurance Companies.

Founded in 2014 by Eric Farber and Bilal Kassem, the firm began with just 4 people. In just over five years, they have grown to close to 50 team members. They have been named to the Inc. 5000 multiple times, the Bay Area 100 (a list of fastest growing companies in the Bay Area), the Law Firm 500 and most importantly been nominated for Best Workplaces in America. Mr. Farber is also the author of the Bestselling Book, The Case for Culture, How to Stop Being a Slave to Your Law Firm, Grow Your Practice and Actually Be Happy. The book is the story of how a great law firm culture can help grow a practice.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Pacific Workers' has joined the national small business No Layoff Pledge, agreeing to not lay any team members off to June. On the contrary, Pacific Workers' has actually hired several people for their expansion.

