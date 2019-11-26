Pacificwide Business Group Inc. Celebrates Its 10-Year Anniversary

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacificwide Business Group, Inc., dba Pacificwide Real Estate & Mortgage, announced today it is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, marking a great achievement and a major milestone for the company.

The real estate and mortgage company — originally founded by two technology-sector veterans in Silicon Valley — has grown into a group of businesses comprising residential and commercial real estate services, financial and mortgage services, and real estate developments. Pacificwide now stands strong with over 90 employees and associates.

"For the last 10 years, our why, belief, and desire to add value to people by creating positive impact has been helping us grow from a start-up to a scale-up multi-cultural company where each individual is counted and celebrated," said Leon Le, founder and CEO of Pacificwide.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only about 30% of all small businesses ever reach the 10-year mark. And while it is an accomplishment for any company to reach the 10-year milestone, it is particularly significant for Pacificwide. The company was founded in February 2009 during the global financial crisis, one of the toughest times in U.S economic history when most businesses were closing their doors and homeowners were losing their homes.

In recent years, the company has moved aggressively into leveraging digital marketing technology to connect with clients. The company's weekly social media programs feature insights and commentaries from the company's executives and industry specialists, as well as influential community guests.

"Grateful is an understatement to describe my deepest gratitude to everyone and to our community who have been so supportive from the start. I am ecstatic as I look forward to the promising future with our continuous partnership, love and support," said VP of Finance and Mortgage Minh Chau Nguyen.

"Going forward, our core values and principles will continue to be the unshakable foundation as we carry out our vision and to be market disruptors. We believe in continuous improvement and evolving every day to deliver exceptional results — to provide our clients the best experience while achieving their real estate and finance goals," said Le.

For more information about Pacificwide Business Group, Inc., visit its website at http://www.pacificwide.com.

