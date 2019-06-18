Pack Health Partners with Uber Health to Provide Free Transportation to and from Medical Appointments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPAA-compliant ridesharing platform Uber Health and Pack Health, a leading health coaching platform for chronic care management and monitoring, today announced a new partnership to provide comfortable, reliable, and accessible transportation to patients with chronic conditions.

The initiative will enable Pack Health staff to request and coordinate rides for members through a centralized dashboard, so that members facing transportation barriers are able to access the care they need with greater ease. Riders do not need the Uber app, or even a smartphone, to experience this benefit. They will receive a text message with the scheduled ride information on their phone, and can trigger the ride when they are ready with a simple SMS response.

"One of the most valuable parts of the Pack Health Member Experience is what we call 'Concierge Services' – where we connect members to resources or provide personalized plans to help individuals overcome social determinants of health on an as-needed basis," reflects Mazi Rasulnia PhD, President and CEO of Pack Health. "Sometimes that's a personalized diet or exercise plan, but other times it's more basic. For members who lack reliable means of transportation, or whose health prevents them from driving themselves to key follow up appointments, offering a free ride through Uber Health is a simple and intuitive way to close care gaps."

Pack Health will assess the impact of this service by tracking usage and asking key follow up questions for members who use the service. They will measure, across the participating population, how easy and seamless the experience was, and how valuable the ride was perceived to be.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Pack Health and value working with an organization that places its focus on capturing data on patients' access, outcomes and experience," stated Dan Trigub, Head of Uber Health. "By working together, we can deliver a broad spectrum of services that support the patients' journey to better health."

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized, human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients including health systems, health plans, employers, and medical manufacturers.

