Pack Health Receives Full CDC DPP Recognition, First Virtual Program in State of Alabama

"Our entire company is extremely excited to have received full recognition from the CDC for our DPP program," says Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDECS, BC-ADM, BCACP, Senior Vice President of Sales and Medical Affairs at Pack Health. "Pack Health began delivering DPP programming in 2016. Achieving full recognition provides further testimony to our program's efficacy and impact on individual health outcomes."

According to the CDC's Standards and Operations Procedures for the DPRP, in order to acquire full recognition, DPP providers must follow a CDC-approved curriculum, achieve an average of 5% weight loss over the entire 12-month intervention, record body weight at a minimum of 80% of sessions, and record physical activity at a minimum of 60% of sessions. Participants of Pack Health's DPP program saw an average of 8.6% body weight loss.

Pack Health's remote-based DPP combines health coaching and remote patient monitoring via wireless scales and activity trackers to provide patients with evidence-based, clinically validated behavior change support programming. Members are matched with a personal Health Advisor who provides one-on-one support through phone calls, texts, and emails. Upon enrollment, members are sent a welcome "Pack" of information to support their DPP journey, as well as a digital scale and activity tracker that easily conveys each member's weight and physical activity metrics to their Health Advisor. Over the duration of the program, members are able to increase their weekly exercise, improve their healthy eating, and increase their overall health self-efficacy.

"Developing and implementing this program has been a labor of love," says Tamara Wilson, MS, NBC-HWC, Senior Health Advisor and Master Trainer Select at Pack Health. "Nationally, Alabama ranks 48th out of 50 for diabetes. We're thrilled to have another opportunity for diabetes prevention in the state. Furthermore, we're especially proud to deliver our program fully virtual. COVID-19 has made in-person care delivery incredibly challenging and we're excited to continue providing individuals with an accessible diabetes prevention program option."

About Pack Health

Pack Health is a digital health engagement platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients across industry verticals, including health systems, health plans, employers, and CME companies.

