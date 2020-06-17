Pack Health’s Digital Health Coaching Program Delivers 5:1 ROI for Coca-Cola UNITED

Following an independent analysis of employee health care at Coca-Cola UNITED, it was found that those associates who engaged with Pack Health realized a 13% lower annual healthcare cost compared to those not engaging in the program. In addition, based on the potential for higher claims cost without engagement, the total estimated savings to those participating in the Pack Health digital coaching was $297,000, for a return on investment of $5 for every $1 spent.

In 2017, when Coca-Cola UNITED's healthcare spending continued to increase due to rises in employee chronic conditions, the leadership was determined to find an effective solution to combat multiple conditions and the costs associated with them. Committed to providing high levels of health benefits for its associates, Coca-Cola UNITED partnered with digital health coaching company Pack Health to serve as a covered benefit to help employees manage their chronic conditions.

"Every associate is an individual and has different healthcare needs. We needed a comprehensive solution to address the needs of each employee. Pack Health was the perfect fit. The knowledge of their Health Advisors is exceptional across medical conditions, and the human-to-human interaction provides open and honest conversation with our associates, ultimately driving better health outcomes and cost-savings and individual health outcomes," said Kent Pearson, Director of Compensation, Benefits and Payroll.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, assessed the relationship between healthcare cost avoidance from paid claims data and engagement in Pack Health's digital health coaching program. UNITED associates met the eligibility requirements of being continuously covered by their health insurance provider for a duration of two years spanning 2017 and 2018.

"Our goal with Coca-Cola UNITED was to improve the health outcomes of their employees," says Pack Health President and CEO Mazi Rasulnia. "It's promising to see positive results even from participants with moderate engagement. This demonstrates the effectiveness that even a lower intensity of digital health coaching support can have on improving individual health."

