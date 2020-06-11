Pack Health's Type 2 Diabetes Program Achieves Clinically Significant Results for HbA1c Improvement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health coaching company Pack Health today announced new data supporting the efficacy of digital health coaching in improving the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) of members with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. Findings demonstrated an average reduction of 2.5% in those with an HbA1c above 9% and other clinically and statistically significant improvements in key health behaviors during three months of digital health coaching engagement.

Participant eligibility included individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes who participated in Pack Health's digital health coaching program (n=463) from 29 US states. Study participants were stratified into two groups: those with a baseline HbA1c between 8 and 9% and those with an HbA1c ≥ 9%. Results demonstrated the following results after 12 weeks of program participation:

Those with an HbA1c above 9% saw an average HbA1c decrease of 2.5%, BMI reduction of 2.9%, and anxiety reduction of 63% as measured by PHQ-2

Those with HbA1c ranging 8 to 9% saw an average HbA1c decrease of 1.1%, BMI reduction of 2.1%, and anxiety reduction of 89% as measured by PHQ-2

Overall Net Promoter Score of 66

Beyond individual health, improved glycemic control has important implications for both clinical and economic outcomes. Research shows that those with controlled diabetes are at 50% lower risk for eye, kidney, and nerve complications when compared to those with uncontrolled diabetes. When compared to uncontrolled, controlled diabetes costs $13,706 less per person each year.

"These results are very impressive to see," says Pack Health Vice President of Medical Affairs, Dhiren Patel PharmD, CDECS, BC-ADM. "Our type 2 diabetes program fosters clinically significant results due to our ability to address more than the condition. We provide our members with resources to address their barriers, functionality to help them concurrently manage co-existing conditions that affect their diabetes, as well as support through healthy eating, meal plans. This, combined with social support and accountability, allows our Health Advisors to treat the whole person and improve outcomes," says Patel.

Pack Health has been making strides in the diabetes field since its inception. In 2019, Pack Health was featured by the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in its Diabetes Support Directory. Furthermore, Pack Health is presenting research findings on digital health coaching for people with type 2 diabetes during an oral presentation at the 2020 American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions.

About Pack Health

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients across industry verticals, including health systems, health plans, employers, and CME companies.

