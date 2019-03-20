Pack These Values with Holland America Line and Receive Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Free/Reduced Kids Fares on Select 2019-2020 Itineraries

New promotion makes the best value in travel even more affordable

SEATTLE, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best packing tip Holland America Line is offering guests is to take advantage of the new Pack These Values promotion on select 2019-2020 cruises and Alaska Land+Sea Journeys.

The offer, which launches today, provides cruisers who book an eligible itinerary with pre-paid gratuities, 50 percent reduced deposits and free or reduced fares for kids (or adults) in the same stateroom sailing as third or fourth guests. Pack These Values bookings must be made by Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

"With every promotion we look at how we can enhance the value of a cruise vacation even further and what perks are most attractive, and the offers with Pack These Values add a lot of incentives," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Cruises are perfect family vacations, whether it's a small family of four or a large multi-generational group, and with the kids free and reduced fares there's no better time to see the world together and make some incredible memories."

Pack These Values is good on a variety of itineraries from October 2019 through April 2020. With this promotion, guests can book a cruise to many of Holland America Line's global destinations, including Alaska, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada/New England, Caribbean, Cuba, Hawaii, the Mediterranean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Panama Canal, South America and South Pacific.

With free or reduced fares for kids as third and fourth guests, a family of four can set sail on a dream cruise to explore the glaciers of Alaska, beaches of the Caribbean, cobblestone streets of Europe or the island peaks of French Polynesia. Holland America Line's wide selection of family friendly shore excursions allow everyone to see the ports through fun and immersive experiences, from ziplining through the jungles of Hawaii and horseback riding through the surf in the Caribbean to visiting a sloth sanctuary in Central America.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen and at unique BBC Earth live music and on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

