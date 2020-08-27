Pack your skis! Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop flights to Jackson Hole

"Jackson Hole and the surrounding Grand Teton mountains offer a legendary winter playground with a rich history, amazing service, and plenty of activities both on and off the mountain" said Brett Catlin, Alaska's managing director of capacity planning and alliances. "We know our guests on the West Coast are looking for nonstop access to more outdoor locales and we're excited to expand our footprint with the addition of Jackson Hole."

With five-times weekly service from Seattle and San Diego from Dec. 17 through April 11, 2021, and twice weekly flights from San Jose from Dec. 19 through April 10, guests can hit the slopes faster with all flights taking less than three hours. Flights times offer afternoon departures from Seattle, San Jose and San Diego, for easy West Coast connections (hello long weekend) and late afternoon or early evening departures from Jackson Hole to allow for maximum time on the slopes.

Start Date End Date City Pair Frequency* Times Aircraft Dec. 17 April 11, 2021 Seattle – Jackson Hole Mon., Thurs., Fri., Sat., Sun. 1:20 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. E175 Dec. 17 April 11, 2021 Jackson Hole – Seattle Mon., Thurs., Fri., Sat., Sun. 5:00 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. E175 Dec. 17 April 11, 2021 San Diego – Jackson Hole Mon., Thurs., Fri., Sat., Sun. 11:55 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. E175 Dec. 17 April 11, 2021 Jackson Hole – San Diego Mon., Thurs., Fri., Sat., Sun. 4:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. E175 Dec. 19 April 10, 2021 San Jose – Jackson Hole Wed., Sat. 11:00 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. E175 Dec. 19 April 10, 2021 Jackson Hole – San Jose Wed., Sat. 3:00 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. E175

*All times local. Frequency subject to change.

"We know this is a challenging time for travelers and for our local community; offering non-stop service to Jackson Hole will appeal to skiers/snowboarders and winter enthusiasts, while providing a great option for many of our locals with family and/or business connections on the West Coast," said Senator Mike Gierau, chair of JH AIR.

Guests will fly onboard the Embraer 175 jet from all departure cities and enjoy the experience they have come to know and love about Alaska, including three classes of service and Wi-Fi, as well as Next-Level Care – the layers of nearly 100 actions taken to ensure the safety of guests and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those actions include enhanced aircraft and airport cleaning; mandatory facial masks; hospital-grade HEPA air filters, an air filtration system that brings fresh, outside air into the cabin every three minutes; hand-sanitizing stations throughout the journey and more.

Tickets for all three routes are available for purchase today at alaskaair.com. For a limited time between now and Sept. 2, guests can enjoy special introductory fares. For full terms and conditions, including blackout dates, visit AlaskaAir.com.

Sample fares:

From Seattle : For flights from Dec. 17, 2020 , through Feb. 2, 2021 , fares start at $139 one-way*.

: For flights from , through , fares start at one-way*. From San Diego : For flights from Dec. 17, 2020 , through Feb. 2, 2021 , fares start at $129 one-way*.

: For flights from , through , fares start at one-way*. From San Jose : For flights from Dec. 19, 2020 , through Feb. 2, 2021 , fares start at $129 one-way*.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

*General Terms and Conditions for introductory fares: Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or all days. Some markets may not operate daily service. Fares are nonrefundable, are priced in U.S. dollars, and include all applicable taxes, fees and charges based on one-way travel. A ticket purchased through one of our reservation call centers will cost $15.00 more per person than the advertised fare. Differences in fare and taxes, fees and charges apply to any changes made after ticketing. A $125 change fee per person applies to all changes. Other restrictions — such as day of week, blackout dates and advance purchase requirements — may apply. Some flights may be operated by Horizon Air or SkyWest. Additional U.S. taxes may apply to itineraries involving more than one stopover or a stopover lasting more than 12 hours. Bag fees apply for checked baggage. See alaskaair.com or call 1-800-ALASKAAIR for complete fare rules, checked baggage policies and more information.

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

