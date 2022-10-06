Pack4U Is Now Custom Health

Name change reflects company's commitment to personalizing health care

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack4U has a new name: Custom Health. The change reflects the company's commitment to personalizing care, using our unique ability to organize and act on real-time health data and insights.

"We have evolved as a company, and Custom Health reflects who we are today," said Kasumi Oda, vice president of marketing at Custom Health. "Over the past two years, we have assembled our solution piece by piece, each strengthening our ability to deliver custom care at scale, with a singular commitment to changing people's lives."

Rapid growth, an outcomes-based focus and a dedicated team have positioned Custom Health as a leader in integrated healthcare delivery. From its first fully automated prescription fulfilment center and best in class technology in the patient home, coupled with a high-capacity clinical team, Custom Health has realized the ability to provide a custom approach to the care of individuals.

With continued growth across the U.S. and Canada, Custom Health has automated hubs in Orlando, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Saskatoon, and Vancouver. Serving patients in almost every state and province with more than 400 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, the company specializes in remote monitoring and analytics and provides clinical oversight of 50,000 patients with more than 7 million outreaches each year.

About Custom Health

Custom Health helps people who take medication have the best possible health outcomes. We connect patients with their circle of care, help them to take prescription medicines as prescribed with easy-to-use digital health tools, then go beyond adherence to make sure those medications are doing what they should. Our integrated healthcare delivery model includes personalized medication management, always-on clinical oversight, remote patient monitoring, and home-based care. Learn more at www.customhealth.com

