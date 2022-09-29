Pack4U Opens State-of-the-Art Pharmacy in Tennessee

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack4U, a tech-enabled health services company, has opened its newest pharmacy in Smyrna, Tennessee, just outside Nashville. Since 2018, Pack4U has worked to provide TennCare-approved enabling technology to help people with disabilities live independently. The acquisition of Keystone Community Pharmacy and its legacy in the community further builds on a foundation of these services and expands access to Pack4U's integrated health services throughout the state.

"Scaling our pharmacy footprint in Tennessee gives us the ability to rapidly provide the highest quality care to patients where we operate," said Pack4U Founder and Chief Pharmacy Officer Shane Bishop. "Our connected technology helps to change lives by customizing care for individual patients at home and facilitates the transition of care from hospital to home."

With access to real-time data, Pack4U pharmacists are playing a critical role in improving health outcomes by personalizing and improving patient care. Pack4U's easy-to-use digital health tools help people take their medication as prescribed and monitor patients to track whether medications are working as intended. Pack4U's clinical team of over 500 pharmacists are skilled in caring for patients with complex health issues. They provide clinical oversight and remote care to optimize patient health outcomes and maintain their independence. With medication complexity and timing managed, patients greatly exceed industry benchmarks in medication adherence.

Pack4U's investment in each new location signals the company's commitment to transforming care for patients in Tennessee and expands the sales team in the state.

The new pharmacy joins Pack4U's growing North American network, which includes pharmacies in the U.S. and Canada and automated central-fill hubs in Los Angeles, Orlando, Toronto, Vancouver and Saskatoon.

Pack4U stops guesswork around medication. We connect people with community pharmacists to manage drug complexity and maximize health benefits through our personalized med delivery, virtual monitoring, and proactive care. Our automated hubs, proprietary health platform and medication adherence network power a robust, scalable solution to chronic condition management that leads to better health outcomes and total cost of care reduction. Medication is lifesaving. Stop the guesswork.

Forward-Looking Statements

