Packaged Edible Flower Market Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 5.75% by 2026 - Technavio segmentation based on Product and Geography

Packaged Edible Flower Market Vendors

Agriver

Cherry Valley Organics

Farm.One Inc.

Flowerdale Farm

Fresh Origins

Frugivore India Pvt. Ltd.

Little Wild Things Farms

Maddocks Farm Organics

Marius Auda

Pretty Produce

Scarborough Farms Inc.

The packaged edible flower market will be affected by Edible flowers as garnishing agents. Apart from this, other market trends include the health benefits of edible flowers, Edible flowers as flavoring ingredients. Buy Sample Report.

Packaged Edible Flower Market Split

By Product

Edible rose



Edible hibiscus



Edible dandelion



Others

By Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Europe will account for 37% of market growth. The main European markets for packaged edible flowers are Germany, the UK, and France. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the projection period, the packaged edible flower market in Europe would expand due to rising consumer demand. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global packaged edible flower industry by value?

What will be the size of the global packaged edible flower industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global packaged edible flower industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global packaged edible flower market?

Packaged edible flower market research report presents critical information and factual data about packaged edible flower industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in packaged edible flower market study.

Packaged Edible Flower Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 107.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agriver, Cherry Valley Organics, Farm.One Inc., Flowerdale Farm, Fresh Origins, Frugivore India Pvt. Ltd., Little Wild Things Farms, Maddocks Farm Organics, Marius Auda, Pretty Produce, and Scarborough Farms Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Edible rose - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Edible hibiscus - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Edible dandelion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agriver

10.4 Cherry Valley Organics

10.5 Farm.One Inc.

10.6 Flowerdale Farm

10.7 Fresh Origins

10.8 Frugivore India Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Maddocks Farm Organics

10.10 Marius Auda

10.11 Pretty Produce

10.12 Scarborough Farms Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

