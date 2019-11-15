Packaged Facts: 33% of U.S. Adults Use Restaurant Coupons

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Though overall use of coupons is down since 2009, consumer use and redemption of restaurant coupons is up by five percentage points, to about a third of U.S. adults, according to Eating Trends: Restaurant Use, the fourth study in a five report Eating Trends series by market research firm Packaged Facts.

Restaurant coupons have been given a boost by instant, digital, and online/app point-of-sales use through newer delivery services—this is on top of longstanding restaurant coupon use for fast-food pizza chains (including delivery or take-out) or other fast-food chains (including for drive-through).

These services have helped diversify the range of eating establishments and the range of consumers who use restaurant coupons. For example, Packaged Facts found that affluent shoppers are more likely than their non-affluent counterparts to be using restaurants or takeout/delivery more than they did a few years ago (30% vs. 24%), and are more likely to have used a restaurant meal delivery service such as Grubhub or Uber Eats (41% vs. 29%). Correspondingly, adults with a household income of $150K are about 11% more likely than average to use restaurant coupons.

About the Report

Eating Trends: Restaurant Use (published 11/2019, 83 pages) is available for $995 from Packaged Facts. The report provides a topline data overview of continuity and changes in U.S. adult (age 18+) use of restaurants, with a focus on fast-food (limited-service) and full-service (sit-down table service) chain restaurants.

Previous entries in the Eating Trends series, include Eating Trends: Mealtimes and Snacking (published 5/2019), Eating Trends: Cooking & Food Shopping (published 7/2019), and Eating Trends: Meat, Dairy, Vegetarian, and Vegan (8/2019). Coming in December is the fifth final report in the Eating Trends anthology.

Media members please contact our Communications Manager Daniel Granderson at dgranderson@packagedfacts.com for a copy of the report summary. Those interested in purchasing the report can contact Research Specialist Frank Gaines at fgaines@marketresearch.com or visit https://www.packagedfacts.com/Eating-Trends-Restaurant-12754192/.

