Packaged Facts: Affluent and High-Net-Worth Americans White Paper

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The divide between wealthy Americans and the middle- and lower-class citizens remains one of the nation's most defining and important economic considerations.

In this new e-book, Packaged Facts examines important generational and racial/ethnic trends in an economic environment where household growth, mean wealth, and aggregate wealth trends in the United States clearly substantiate a post-recession skew toward affluence.

Packaged Facts' research reveals that post-recession household growth is most pronounced among affluent households, which grew by 90% from 2010 to 2019. Base, middle, and upper affluent households each grew in number by more than 60%. As a result, the share of affluent households rose from 8.5% to 14.5%, and upper affluent ($500K+ income) households now comprise roughly 2% of all households. In comparison, among non-affluent households, from 2010 to 2019, the number categorized by Packaged Facts as mass affluent ($75K-$149K HH income) has grown by 35% to 30.2 million households, while those categorized as non-mass affluent (<$75K HH income) have declined by 5% to 81.3 million households. [Table 1 and Table 2]…

