Packaged Facts: Natural and Eco-Friendly Cat Litter and Pet Clean-Up Products Offer Fresh Opportunities

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet industry has seen a sharply increased focus on health and wellness over the past decade, and as part of this trend pet owners are looking for clean-up and odor-control products that are safe for themselves and their pets, according to Pet Litter, Clean-Up, and Odor Control: U.S. Market Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition, a recent report by market research firm Packaged Facts.

As a result, there has been a corresponding shift towards more eco-friendly products, with pet owners viewing natural, environmentally friendly products as a healthier option. That said, although Packaged Facts' 2019 Survey of Pet Owners shows that 77% of pet owners agree they will pay more for pet products that are healthier for their pets, many pet owners feel that the prices are still prohibitive when it comes to environmentally friendly products, with only 35% of dog and cat owners agreeing that they would pay more for such products, and 65% agreeing that they would buy eco-friendly products if they were less expensive.

The survey also reveals that a growing number of pet owners think natural products may be worth the extra money, with 58% agreeing that natural/organic brand pet products are often better than standard national brand products, a percentage that has grown markedly from 38% in 2012. Marketers in the pet clean-up market should therefore focus on natural, eco-friendly products that can compete at price points similar to those of conventional products and/or have add-on benefits that are clearly worth the extra bucks.

Pet Litter, Clean-Up, and Odor Control: U.S. Market Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition (published December 2019, 250 pages) is now on sale.

The report provides detailed analysis of the types of litter and clean-up products that are in high demand and examines how marketers are responding to the issues of the day including e-commerce, product safety, and environmental concerns. The report covers historical and projected retail sales estimates from 2014 through 2024, competitive strategies of key players, and trends in new product development. It examines retail trends including the impact of the e-commerce boom and the pet specialty vs. mass retail divide, as well as social media efforts and corporate responsibility. Featuring exclusive multi-year data from Packaged Facts' Survey of Pet Owners, the report examines pet litter and clean-up purchasing trends, as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of pet treats and chews purchasers.

