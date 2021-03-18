Packaged Facts to Present on Pet Industry Trends March 24 and March 31--Register Now

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Sprinkle, research director and publisher, for market research firm Packaged Facts, will present at two events in late March—both of which interested attendees can now register for.

Global Pet Expo Digital Access

First up, Sprinkle will present at Global Pet Expo Digital Access on March 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. His virtual presentation, titled U.S. Pet Market Outlook and Trends: The COVID-19 Reset, will examine market drivers and key industry issues in the wake of the pandemic. Pet market growth, pet acquisition and pet population across animal types, pet care psychographics and the "new breed" of pet owners, e-commerce/channel share shifts, and digital pet health care trends will be covered during the presentation.

Global Pet Expo, presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA), is the pet industry's largest annual trade show featuring the newest, most innovative pet products on the market today.

The Pet Food Industry: Reflecting on the Past, Understanding the Present, Anticipating the Future

At the end the month, Sprinkle and Packaged Facts will present a webinar on March 31 at 2 p.m. titled The Pet Food & Treat Industry. The webinar is being hosted by TC Transcontinental Packaging, a leader in flexible packaging in North America and Canada's largest printer.

During the presentation, Sprinkle will share his perspective on how COVID-19 reinforced historical trends already in place and what the implications are for today's market. Sprinkle will also share insights on where to look for opportunities in the future to successfully navigate in the transformed industry landscape, which Packaged Facts characterizes as "omnimarket" (from the pet/vet industry sector viewpoint) and "omnispending" (from the consumer behavior viewpoint) rather than simply omnichannel.

