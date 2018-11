LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With competition growing among industry players in packaged food over the years due to moderate income growth and rising product offerings, products that are unique and which offer an interesting experience are among the ways to establish differentiation and appeal to younger demographics. Such activities are behind the impressive growth of gourmet and artisanal offerings in categories with overall weak growth or decline, such as ice cream and processed fruit and vegetables. Unique and more natu...







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/1118791







Euromonitor International's Packaged Food in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage:

Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.



Data coverage:

market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/1118791



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com