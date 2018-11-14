LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In spite of persisting uncertainties, the French economy began to improve in 2017, as illustrated by the GDP growth of almost 2% in 2017. The detrimental effects of terrorist attacks on consumer confidence over 2015/2016 were also further in the past and the recovery of consumer foodservice was too modest to be a threat for home consumption. Even so, packaged food increased by only 1% in current value terms in 2017, just in line with the CAGR seen over the review period. Although this is in the...



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/1157423



Euromonitor International's Packaged Food in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage:

Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.



Data coverage:

market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/1157423



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

