Packaged Food Market in the US with Forecast to 2024

PACKAGED FOOD EVOLVES TO MEET CHANGING CONSUMER NEEDS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PACKAGED FOOD EVOLVES TO MEET CHANGING CONSUMER NEEDS

Catering to modern consumers can be a challenging task for packaged food players. For manufacturers and retailers, pressure to adapt and innovate comes in the form of changing dietary preferences, shifting ethical beliefs, the desire for new and unique eating experiences, and consumers' need for convenience.

PACKAGED FOOD REMAINS COLOURED BY DISRUPTION

Packaged food industry saw slightly stronger current value in 2019 in comparison to the review period CAGR but a modest decline from the growth achieved in 2018. This consistency in overall growth and seeming stability however belies the rapid disruptions and unpredictable transformations occurring throughout the industry.

COMPETITION IS FIERCE IN THE CHANGING PACKAGED FOOD LANDSCAPE

As consumer tastes shift and categories continue to evolve, one of the most important success factors in the packaged food competitive landscape is innovation. Legacy brands no longer hold the upper hand when it comes to consumer purchasing decisions.

INTERNET RETAILING LOOKS EVER MORE LIKE A LURKING GIANT

Packaged food continued in 2019 to be an industry dominated by sales through supermarkets and hypermarkets, a dynamic reflective of its high prevalence of mass market products and the heavy reliance US consumers have on these channels. The next largest channel, mixed retailers, also has a strong mass appeal.

STEADY INDUSTRY GROWTH PROJECTED, BUT POTENTIAL PITFALLS COULD MATERIALISE

Over the forecast period, US packaged food sales are projected to see slow but steady current value growth. The future performance of US packaged food should relatively closely follow population growth, with little growth in per capita expenditure on packaged food.

Overview

