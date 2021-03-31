Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US to Grow by USD 58.2 Million at over 4% CAGR During 2020-2024 | Technavio

Consumers in the market are increasingly becoming health conscious. This is resulting in an increase in the consumption and demand for healthy snacks that are made of quality ingredients. To capitalize on the demand, vendors are introducing a wide range of snacks made using natural ingredients such as rice, owing to its high nutrient content. Therefore, the rising consumer demand for healthy snacks is expected to foster the growth of the global packaged rice snacks market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request for a free sample report

In this report, Technavio highlights the expansion of retail and online distribution landscape as one of the key emerging trends in the packaged rice snacks market in US.

Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US: Expansion of Retail and Online Distribution Landscape

Rapid urbanization and rising demand for on-the-go snacks have increased the demand for independent retailers in the US. This has fostered the growth of the retail industry, which led to a rise in the number of retail chain establishments. In addition, a majority of prominent retail chains such as Walmart Inc. (Walmart), Target Corp. (Target), and Tesco Plc (Tesco) have a separate retailing section for a wide range of packaged foods, including packaged rice snacks. This has increased the availability and consumption of packaged rice snacks, which is driving the growth of the market.

"Rise in the number of vendors on e-commerce platforms and new product launches will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the packaged rice snacks market in US by product (rice cakes, RCCB, and rice crisps) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The rice cakes segment led the packaged rice snacks market in 2019. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the emergence of organic varieties of rice cakes.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request for a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Frozen Snack Food Market – Global frozen snack food market is segmented by product (bakery products, meat substitutes, appetizers; meat, and poultry and seafood; and vegetables and fruits) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market – Global packaged fruit snacks market is segmented by Product (Sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks, Beverage-type packaged fruit snacks, Dairy-type packaged fruit snacks, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/packaged-rice-snacks-market-in-US-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

