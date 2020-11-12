Packaged Salad Market Size Worth $10.23 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 10.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged salad market size is expected to reach USD 10.23 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027. The adoption of packaged salad has been rapidly increasing during lunch and dinner diet owing to the benefits recognized by the health experts. Furthermore, leafy greens and raw vegetables are known to be rich in natural fiber, which offers numerous health advantages. It helps in reducing bad cholesterol, blood sugar, and body weight. It normalizes bowel movement and prevents bowel disease. Consumption of salad is also known to prevent various types of cancers, including colorectal, breast, mouth, throat, and esophagus.

Key suggestions from the report:

The non-vegetarian products segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027. Shifting focus on protein-enriched diet to maintain the desired body shape and figure has led to an increase in the product demand

Vegetarian products generated a revenue of USD 3.18 billion in 2019. Rising adoption of vegetarian lifestyle owing to various health, ethical, and environmental reasons has led to increasing demand for vegetarian products

The organic processing segment is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing focus on the consumption of healthy and chemical-free food has been propelling the trend for organic food

The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2020 to 2027. The growing popularity of such channels for providing extra-convenience features to buyers is expected to increase the popularity of such products.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Packaged Salad Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian), By Processing (Organic, Conventional), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/packaged-salad-market

Product launches have played a crucial role in the growth of the market. Giant Eagle, a similar company, is set to launch new meal kits in July 2020. Some of these kits feature an assortment of fresh-made salad. In May 2020, Dole Food Company launched FreshTake Salad Bowls. The product is made with clean-label ingredients, Dole's Signature dressings, and toppings. Dole offers salad in four different flavors and among these, two are vegetarian and two are non-vegetarian and contain chicken.

In May 2020, Eat Smart launched two new salad kit lines. The two new kits are "Everyday Favorites" and "Flavors of the World". The former rolled out through Kroger stores in the U.S. and the latter was launched through Sobeys in Canada. Everyday Favorites is available in two flavors that include Avocado Crunch and Homestyle Ranch flavors.

Grand View Research has segmented the global packaged salad market on the basis of product, processing, distribution channel, and region:

Packaged Salad Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Vegetarian



Non-Vegetarian

Packaged Salad Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Organic



Conventional

Packaged Salad Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Online



Offline

Packaged Salad Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



France





The U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Australia





India



Central & South America



Brazil





Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Packaged Salad Market

BrightFarms

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Earthbound Farm

Eat Smart

Fresh Express

Garden Life

Gotham Greens

Mann's

Misionero

Find more research reports on Consumer F&B Industry, by Grand View Research:

Cookies Market – The global cookies market size was valued at USD 30.62 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025.

in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025. Kombucha Market – The global kombucha market size was worth USD 1.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

in 2019 and is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Chocolate Confectionery Market – The global chocolate confectionery market size was valued at USD 123.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.