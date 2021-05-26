Packaged Salad Market Size Worth $20.30 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 8.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged salad market size is expected to reach USD 20.30 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. The growing trend of a healthy lifestyle is one of the key factors that will drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the busy schedules of the millennials leave less time for cooking and various other kitchen chores, and thus people have been demanding ready-to-eat salads.

Key suggestions from the report:

The packaged kits type segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasingly hectic lifestyles and rising number of single-person households have been driving the segment

The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing presence of online retailers

North America led the market by accounting for more than 41.0% in 2020. The busy lifestyle of the consumers has been propelling the demand for these conveniently packaged salads in the region

The vegetarian product segment held the largest share of 67.4% in 2020 owning to the growing number of health-conscious consumers across the globe

Read 95 page research report with ToC on "Packaged Salad Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian), By Processing (Organic, Conventional), By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/packaged-salad-market

In recent years, it has been noted that consumers have been opting for vegetables and similar raw ingredients instead of fast foods and processed foods. The increasing focus on weight management owing to rising obesity levels is propelling the demand for packaged salads among consumers around the world. The low caloric content of packaged salads makes them ideal for weight management.

The vegetarian product segment dominated the market with a 67.4% share in 2020. The demand for vegetarian products is significantly growing owing to the rising vegan population around the world. The growing awareness regarding the high carbon footprint of the meat industry, along with animal health and animal cruelty, is compelling an increasing number of consumers to opt for vegetarian products instead.

Organically processed products are expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Organically processed products are generally perceived to contain more nutrients and antioxidants than conventional counterparts. Health-conscious consumers who focus on reducing their exposure to artificial chemicals and antibiotic-resistant bacteria usually prefer organically processed products to conventionally processed alternatives.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and production capacity expansion are some of the key strategic initiatives taken up by the companies to gain a competitive advantage over other players. In May 2020, Dole Food Company Inc. debuted its DOLE FreshTakes Ready-To-Eat Salad Bowls in the Western U.S. after its successful debut in the Eastern U.S. in 2019.

Grand View Research has segmented the global packaged salad market on the basis of product, processing, type, distribution channel and region:

Packaged Salad Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Vegetarian



Non-vegetarian

Packaged Salad Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Organic



Conventional

Packaged Salad Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Packaged Greens



Packaged Kits

Packaged Salad Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Offline



Online

Packaged Salad Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Australia



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Packaged Salad Market

BrightFarms, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Earthbound Farm

Eat Smart (Curation Foods)

Fresh Express, Incorporated

Misionero

Gotham Greens Holdings, LLC

Mann Packing Co., Inc.

Bonduelle

Organicgirl, LLC

Find more research reports on Consumer F&B Industry, by Grand View Research:

U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Market – The U.S. fruit and vegetable market was valued at USD 104.7 billion in 2016. Vegetables and fruits are presently reigning as the U.S. top snacking items

in 2016. Vegetables and fruits are presently reigning as the U.S. top snacking items Chilled & Deli Foods Market – The global chilled & deli foods market size was estimated at USD 178.47 billion in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Organic Packaged Foods Market – The global organic packaged foods market size was valued at USD 30.2 billion in 2018. Changing lifestyles where the dependency on packed food has been growing over the years is expected to remain a favorable factor.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.