Packaged Tamales Market to Grow by USD 159.39 million | Technavio

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bueno Foods, Del Real LLC, HEB LP, Hormel Foods Corp., Mi Casa Tamales, Ruiz Food Products Inc., Supreme Tamale Co., Tamale Addiction, Texas Lone Star Tamales, and XLNT Foods Corp., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Segmentation by Product:

Meat and seafood-based packaged tamales:



The meat and seafood-based packaged tamales segment contributed largely to the overall market growth in 2020.





The presence of key vendors that offers meat and seafood-based tamales will support the growth in this segment. Moreover, the increase in the number of new products featuring innovative flavors will further drive the demand for seafood-based products in the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Spain.

, , and .

Vegetable and other ingredients-based packaged tamales

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 63% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to improvement in living standards and the rise in the number of middle-class families. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. If we look at the country-wise market growth, Mexico and the US will contribute the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Packaged Tamales Market

Market Driver:

Growing popularity of Latin American cuisines:

The growing Hispanic population base will create new opportunities for the global tamales market. Moreover, factors such as the rise in demand for foods with fresh ingredients and exotic flavors will also increase the growth of Mexican food items such as tamales. These factors are expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Growing popularity of food ordering through online portals and mobile apps:

Many restaurants opt for mobile app-based food ordering to enhance their customer base by directly delivering meals to consumers. This will propel packaged tamale sales during the forecast period, as most of the foodservice chains that offer packaged tamales take orders through mobile apps and online portals.

Packaged Tamales Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 159.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 63% Key consumer countries Mexico, US, Spain, The Philippines, and Peru Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bueno Foods, Del Real LLC, HEB LP, Hormel Foods Corp., Mi Casa Tamales, Ruiz Food Products Inc., Supreme Tamale Co., Tamale Addiction, Texas Lone Star Tamales, and XLNT Foods Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

