PackageFromSanta.com Delights All Five Senses with Exclusive 2021 Platinum 'Red Box'

"For our 15 th Anniversary, we added a chorus of singing Elves and sounds of the season, to inspire harmony and happiness," co-founder Dale Gruber said. For the first time, their best-selling Platinum package now magically evokes all five senses, including:

Taste: Mrs. Claus' sugar cookies, hot cocoa, and Snowman marshmallow pops

Smell: North Pole pine tree seeds

Sight: Personalized Santa letter, video and Nice List Certificate

Touch: Rudolph's velvet pouch with shiny bell

Hearing: NEW! Sound player with Elves singing and audio message from Santa

"Light activates a cheerful chorus of singing Elves during unboxing, and a personal audio greeting from Santa fills the room! What a memorable surprise, especially for those who can't visit Santa in person this year," Dale added.

To preserve even more memories, every 2021 PackageFromSanta.com Platinum package purchased this season includes a special offer from Artkive valued at $39. Artkive turns childhood art into beautiful keepsake books.

"We've loaded Santa's bag with personalized calls, videos, Santa Letters, Nice Lists and more. It's a privilege to give families more ways to safely celebrate Christmas during a challenging year for so many," Carey Gruber added.

As parents, we realize children will only be young for so long. Our life's mission is to foster childhood innocence and bolster the anticipation and joy of Santa at Christmas. Our One-Stop Shop delivers authenticity, personalization and customer service, while protecting each child's belief and the magic of Santa. Millions of families have experienced personalized calls, custom videos, letters from Santa and more from the real-bearded Santa via PackageFromSanta.com's website, iOS and Android Apps. Special deliveries from the North Pole that surprise and delight are available now for $16.95 (Gold), $26.95 (Silver) and $89.95 (Platinum).

