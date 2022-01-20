Packaging Equipment Market to hit $50 BN by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing focus on R&D activities to introduce products, such as Gemini linear capping machine & FLX MonoSpout, will propel the capping packing equipment market demand. To strengthen their market positioning, companies including SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., Norden Machinery AB & Graphic Packaging Holding, are expanding their product portfolios to cater to a vast set of industries. For instance, in October 2021, Advanced Tooling Systems Packaging Machinery launched a new range of capping machinery for food & drink applications. It is incorporated with a fully programmable high-precision tightening mechanism that is suitable for various types of closures such as screw caps, push-on caps, spray triggers, and dispensing pumps.

Strict government regulations on the packaging of cosmetic products will boost the industry demand. To avoid illegal practices & ensure consumer safety, governing bodies are implementing stringent acts for the cosmetics & personal care industry players. In the U.S., under the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act, the Federal Trade Commission and the Food and Drug Administration are authorized to issue regulations on all consumer commodities products. The scope of the Act includes prohibiting the marketing of misbranded or adulterated cosmetics in interstate trade.

The growing emphasis on expansion will surge the packaging equipment market revenue in the Middle East & Africa region. To increase production and supply of products, industry players, such as Al Bayader International & Gulf Printing and Packaging, are opening new facilities. For instance, in March 2021, Al Bayader International introduced its manufacturing premises in Jebel Ali Free Zone. The new facility will support the company in increasing the capacity of food packaging solutions to around 31,000 tons per annum. The project budget amounted to approximately USD 54.4 million and supports the Made in UAE to the World agenda of the government.

The increasing utilization of e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba, Flipkart, Instacart & Amazon.com, for ordering staples, home essentials, vegetables, food, clothing, hot & cold beverages will augment the packaging equipment market demand.

The rising demand for personal care & beauty products including lotions, deodorants, hair dyes, cosmetics, creams & lipsticks, has surged the market demand for advanced packaging equipment to avoid tampering and spillage during transport.

The pharmaceutical industry is developing to address different diseases including COVID-19, respiratory illness & cancer. This factor has boosted the export of medicines to under-developed/developing countries such as Africa, Liberia & Niger, in turn, supporting market demand.

The packaging equipment market will witness growth owing to a rising focus on integrating automation in the packaging line to improve activity efficiency. It supports organizations in increasing their product production to maintain the supply & demand ratio.

The growing emphasis on developing sustainable manufacturing practices will propel the demand for energy-efficient packaging equipment. It supports manufacturing facilities to reduce the overall operational costs.

