Packaging Industry in the US

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONVENIENCE AND SUSTAINABILITY REMAIN THE LEADING US PACKAGING TRENDS

American packaging trends are quickly evolving and pushing designers in multiple industries to innovate. Growing desire for convenience is one trend that is seen across various packaging industries as consumers are finding they need products that fit into increasingly urban, hectic lifestyles, which also include increased travel.

DIFFERENTIATION INCREASINGLY THE NAME OF THE GAME IN BABY FOOD

Mirroring trends across many developed markets, demographic changes are presenting an increasingly strong challenge to growth prospects for the baby food industry. In the US, mothers continue to have children at later ages and families more frequently are deciding to remain smaller and have fewer children rather than many as seen in prior generations.

MARKET MATURITY CREATES DIFFICULT SITUATION FOR HOT DRINKS PACKAGING

In volume terms, most categories of hot drinks are in decline in the US. A mature market with slow population growth is making it difficult to increase consumption of hot drinks, which has led most major players to focus instead on premiumisation and value growth.

GLASS LOSES SHARE TO OTHER ALCOHOLIC DRINKS PACK TYPES

Glass overall is struggling in alcoholic drinks, with much of the problem stemming from declining rates of beer consumption. Well over half of all glass used in alcoholic drinks packaging in the US is used in beer so that any weakness in beer sales has an exaggerated effect on the performance of glass.

SMALLER PACKAGING ENCOURAGING EXPERIMENTATION AND PERSONALISATION IN BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE

Continuing from previous years in the beauty and personal care packaging industry has been the subtle shift towards smaller packaging. In the past, smaller packaging sizes have brought convenience to consumers with on-the-go needs as well as when travelling.

E-COMMERCE PUTS PRESSURE ON MANUFACTURERS TO DEVELOP SHIPPING-FRIENDLY PACKAGING FOR HOME CARE

The US home care market has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, owing to a shift in consumer shopping preferences. More consumers than ever are buying their home goods products on the internet and having them shipped direct to their homes.

OVERVIEW

