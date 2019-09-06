Packaging Innovators: Material Suppliers, Machinery Specialists and Food & Beverage Companies

CLEVELAND, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Materials are at the core of many sustainability innovations, whether lighter weight materials that do not sacrifice functionality or environmentally friendly materials that are biodegradable or more easily recyclable within the current recycling infrastructure. With the current efforts to increase the sustainability of packaging, innovation in materials that serve as input can yield significant gains. This includes film and paperboard stock, as well as adhesives and inks. These and other trends are presented in Food & Beverage Packaging Innovation, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

Packaging machinery innovators strive to accomplish customization

Connected machinery, ultrasonic sealing, and digital printing exemplify the ways packaging machinery firms are addressing food and beverage packaging issues. Advances in IIoT (i.e., industrial internet of things) and connected technologies are further supporting the ability of manufacturers to customize their product mix. For example, in 2017, Bosch Rexroth introduced its Improvidus IIoT software platform that works with production equipment to enable the manufacture of customizable packaging products via cloud computing and data analytics.

Food and beverage brands innovate to face the challenges of differentiation

Food and beverage brands need to protect their product, as well as meet consumer demands for sustainability and transparency of both the supply chain and the package itself, and at an affordable price. Their packaging decisions must balance these priorities, and innovations that support these objectives have a higher likelihood of adoption.

Innovation in food and beverage packaging often occurs when existing packaging technology is used for new applications. A recent example is the reusable cooler bag produced by Bemis for Molson Coors. The resealable stand-up pouch technology with a handle was commonly used for pet food, but is innovative as a container for aluminum beer cans, which are usually packaged in a folding paperboard container.

